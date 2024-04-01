Glow, Healer, Bad Bad Hats tonight; Dylan LeBlanc, Joe Humpal (Universe Contest) Saturday…

Omaha band Glow celebrates their debut LP tonight at Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Another typically poor weekend for touring indie shows, but what do you expect in Omaha in the heart of winter? Still, a few things worth mentioning for your weekend…

Omaha band Glow celebrates the release of their debut full-length, The Beauty Outshines the Hurting. The five-piece plays riff-fueled grunge-influenced heavy stomp-rock that’ll get your devil-horns flying. Also on the bill is Dan Brennan’s noise-rock project Healer and local metal act Setback. $15, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://glowomaha.bandcamp.com/album/the-beauty-outshines-the-hurting">The Beauty Outshines the Hurting by Glow</a>

Meanwhile, back in Benson at Reverb Lounge, Minneapolis indie duo Bad Bad Hats headlines tonight. They’ve released four records on mid-major indie label Don Giovanni Records including their recent self-titled LP that dropped last April. Los Angeles singer/songwriter Elana Carroll a.k.a. Party Nails opens along with Wichita band Social Cinema. $20, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://badbadhats.bandcamp.com/album/bad-bad-hats">Bad Bad Hats by Bad Bad Hats</a>

<a href="https://partynails.bandcamp.com/album/pillow-talk">Pillow Talk by Party Nails</a>

<a href="https://socialcinema.bandcamp.com/album/its-nice-to-meet-you-singles-collection">It's Nice to Meet You: Singles Collection by Social Cinema</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) fabulous O’Leaver’s is hosting three acoustic performances in their fabled, mysterious, speakeasy-style basement! I went down there years ago and it was très cool, but that was at least three floods ago! The performers: Joe Humpal of Universe Contest, BareBear (a.k.a. Rob Walters) and Eric Maly of Slow Pioneers/The Obscurants. It’s free and starts at 9 p.m.

Finally, Reverb is hosting a couple prairie-style singer/songwriters Saturday night. Nashville’s Dylan LeBlanc’s latest LP, Coyote, was released in 2023 by ATO Records and reminds me of ‘70s acts like America. Austin-ite David Ramirez comes from the Randy Newman/Harry Nillson school of easy-going songwriting. $25, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://dylanleblanc.bandcamp.com/album/coyote">Coyote by Dylan LeBlanc</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

