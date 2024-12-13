Dream Ghoul, Western Haikus tonight; Those Far Out Arrows, Light Speed Highway Saturday…

Dream Ghoul plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

In life – and in rock ’n’ roll — timing is everything.

There was no way Dream Ghoul singer/songwriter Max Holmquist could have known when he booked his band’s show for tonight at Reverb that an ice storm would be rolling through town. And yet, here we are with one of the only interesting shows of the weekend happening during the first act of Ice Station Zebra.

However, since the show has three openers (Valley Street, Western Haikus and The Ivory Claws), there’s an outside chance the ice will have melted by the time Dream Ghoul takes the stage (as temps are suppose to warm up slowly after 10 p.m., but I’m no weather man). Check road conditions before you head out. The show is slated to begin at 8 p.m.; tickets are $10.

<a href="https://dreamghoulband.bandcamp.com/album/a-forgotten-future">A Forgotten Future by Dream Ghoul</a>

The ice should all be gone by tomorrow morning (Saturday), making it safe to go to Scriptown’s 10th’s Anniversary celebration. To mark the occasion, Those Far Out Arrows returns to the stage with Haunted Gauntlet, starting at 3 p.m. Fun and Free!

<a href="https://thosefaroutarrows.bandcamp.com/album/fill-yer-cup">Fill Yer Cup by Those Far Out Arrows</a>

Tomorrow night, local pop-punk band Light Speed Highway has an album release show for their latest, Maybe Tonight Could Be Different, at fabulous O’Leaver’s. An “unplugged” version of Uh Oh opens this show at 8 p.m. No cover!

<a href="https://lightspeedhighway.bandcamp.com/album/maybe-tonight-could-be-different">Maybe Tonight Could Be Different by Light Speed Highway</a>

And that’s it for the weekend. You can certainly tell we’re deep in the holiday doldrums. Slowdown’s stage is dedicated entirely to tribute/cover bands through the balance of the year. In fact, you’ll have to wait until the end of January for the next touring indie band to come to town (Pile at Slowdown Jan. 28). We’re in for a long, cold winter.

Have a great weekend.

* * *

