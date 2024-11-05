VOTE!; Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille tonight at Reverb…

VOTE!

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I guess today is Election Day? How did that sneak up on us?

My intention is to vote this afternoon and then turn off all the media, because after I vote (and you, and you, and you, and you, and you vote), it doesn’t matter. We’ll have done all we could to keep the dot blue surrounded by all this red. There’s no reason to suffer the endless analysis. We (probably) won’t know anything until a day or two anyway…

If you’re looking for somewhere to hide tonight away from the election hoopla, Reverb has a show that might fit the bill. Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille (could the name be any cheesier?) is an 8-piece “soul-swamp” pop band from Denver. It will be entertaining just to see how they all fit on Reverb’s tiny stage. Joining them are local folks Cowgirl Eastern and OJAI. This distraction only costs $10 and starts at 8 p.m., right when the polls close.

<a href="https://rootbeerrichieandthereveille.bandcamp.com/album/never-needed-me">Never Needed Me by Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille</a>

Now get out there and vote!

