Pedro the Lion (solo), City and Colour, Nowhere, Size Queen, Elizabeth Moen, Wedding tonight…

David Bazan as Pedro the Lion, performing at Sokol Underground July 6, 2000. Pedro the Lion (solo) opens for City and Colour tonight at The Adrmiral.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Bit of a rough day for everyone yesterday, eh? Just when you get busy doing something and forget – *bam!* – you suddently remember what happened election night and start all over again.

How about some music tonight to take your mind off things?

Tonight at The Admiral, Pedro the Lion a.k.a. David Bazan, is doing a solo set before City and Colour’s headlining gig. I reversed the order here because I prefer Bazan’s music over Dallas Green’s (he’s the Canadian dude behind City and Colour, who are out supporting their latest album, The Love Still Held Me Near (2023, Still Records). Green’s also known for his work in post-hardcore and Alexisonfire.

<a href="https://cityandcolour.bandcamp.com/album/the-love-still-held-me-near">The Love Still Held Me Near by City and Colour</a>

I’d be surprised if anyone who goes to see City and Colour has even heard of Pedro the Lion or Bazan, though anyone who’s been involved in the indie music scene in Omaha throughout the 2000s-2010s knows exactly who he is. He’s played Omaha countless times, from Sokol Underground to people’s living rooms.

Pedro the Lion’s latest, Santa Cruz, was released by Polyvinyl this past summer. I would not be surprised if he sings the first track, “It’ll All Work Out,” which lyrically sounds like it was written for all of us after the results of Tuesday’s election. Bazan opens this show at 8 p.m. $46.

<a href="https://pedrothelion.bandcamp.com/album/santa-cruz">Santa Cruz by Pedro the Lion</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Also tonight, Omaha hardcore band Nowhere celebrates the release of their new LP, New Pain, at Reverb Lounge. Joining in the celebration are Nebraska indie punkers Size Queen and Western Haikus. $12, 8 p.m.

. 0 0 0 .

And Iowa City via Chicago singer/songwriter Elizabeth Moen headlines at The Sydney in Benson. Moen is a past Lincoln Calling performer and has had luck placing songs on TV shows like Shameless and Roswell New Mexico, which is impressive considering most of her music appears to be self-released. Opening is Wedding, a new project by Anna Schulte that includes Bokr Tov’s Colby Jenkins on bass, and Zachary Roland on percussion. $15, 8 p.m. (Sydney time).

<a href="https://elizabethmoen.bandcamp.com/track/headgear">Headgear by Elizabeth Moen</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.