Lazy-i Interview: Could Omaha’s Carver Jones be the next big thing? New song/video debut…

Omahan Carver Jones is making inroads in the music industry.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Omaha singer/songwriter Carver Jones has already worked with two big-name producers, recorded a song with a known Hollywood actress, and dropped an EP’s worth of catchy new pop music that threads the line between indie and mainstream.

But until a couple weeks ago I hadn’t heard of him. Jones had played some opening slots at Slowdown and at random bars, including his stage debut at, of all places, The Dubliner. And just last week he was scheduled to open for indie musician “quickly, quickly” at Reverb Lounge – a show that ended up getting cancelled.

It was while researching that show that I discovered Jones’ groovy YouTube videos, including the cool, breezy “Crazy 24’; the guitar-and-vocal jam “Jeans,” and his pretty duet with a film actress I couldn’t quite put my finger on. Each song had deceptively simple arrangements that compliment Jones’ breathy, funky vocals.

So who is he?

Other than his YouTube videos, there’s not much about Jones online. After clicking around, I found his manager, Drew Kaklamanos, a New York-based A&R guy at Photo Finish Records, who confirmed Jones was, indeed, from Omaha.

At age 21, Jones has only been making music for a couple years following a successful high school basketball career at Millard North that earned him a scholarship offer from York University, which he turned down. “I decided that wasn’t really what I wanted to do,” Jones said. “So I just kind of dove head-first into music.”

Other than one failed attempt at learning how to play drums, Jones is an untrained musician whose vocal skills were first discovered by his parents, who persuaded him to give singing a try. The story goes that Jones and his guitar-playing buddy Hayden began jamming and writing songs togther, then decided to get in a van and see America via an impromptu busking tour.

While singing on the streets in Oregon they were discovered by Kaklamanos’ younger brother, who put them in contact with Drew. That led to an invitation to play their songs for some industry folks in New York.

Jones jumped at the offer but his ol’ buddy Hayden instead decided to re-enroll at UNO. So Jones quickly learned how to play the guitar parts so he could do the New York audition solo. Since then, Kaklamanos has become Jones’ trusted advisor and a big part of his early success along with one of Jones’ basketball friends, Alec Allhijjawi, who not only shot and edited many of Jones’ music videos (as Road Runner Productions) but also plays bass in Carver Jones and the American Dreamers.

“Alec and I have been friends since we were 15,” Jones said. “After we graduated, we began creating stuff together. He’s one of the most artistic people I know and was always introducing me to great new music.”

Jones counts Jeff Buckley, Lenny Kravitz, The Strokes and Bob Dylan among his influences along with more modern artists such as Beadabadoobee and Dominic Fike, who Allhijjawi introduced him to.

To round out their trio, they added 19-year-old drummer Max Soderbergh, a recent Blair High School graduate. Over the past year or so, Kaklamanos introduced the band to a couple A-list producers, including Cody Tarpley, who in the past has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion and Chris Brown, among others.

“(Tarpley) and Drew came to Omaha and rented an Air B&B for about a week where they brought in all his gear and set it up a studio,” Jones said. “We got a bunch of ideas down, and then a few months later I went out to LA and recorded a whole bunch more.” The product was three of the five songs on Jones’ first EP, American Dreamers Vol. 1, released this past August.

The EP’s other two tracks — “Crazy 24” and “R U Still Up?” — were recorded in New York with producer Doug Schadt, who produced Maggie Rogers’ breakthrough EP, Now that the Light Is Fading, and her hit “Alaska,” which currently has a quarter-billion plays on Spotify.

By itself, that’s an impressive career start, but then there’s the McKenna Grace story. Grace is probably best known for playing Callie Spengler, the daughter of Egon Spengler, in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Grace also is a recording artist, signed to Kaklamanos’ Photo Finish Records.

While on a road trip to drive Allhijjawi’s cousin to Arizona, Kaklamanos suggested the two head to Los Angeles to meet Grace, who had heard some of Jones’ demoes. “We had a writing session and wrote ‘Middle Name’ at her house that day,” Jones said. Grace and Jones later recorded the song with Tarplay, and it’s become Jones’ most popular track, with around 800,000 spins in Spotify.

If you knew Jones only by his videos, you’d think he lives in New York, but the Omahan (who lives still lives with his parents) says he just spends a lot of time there, thanks to Kaklamanos, who offers him keys to his New York home when they’re in town. Allhijjawi has taken advantage of their trips to make their music videos.

That said, the video for their new single, “Hit the Road! (Jack),” was shot in the American Legion Bar in Fort Calhoun. “I invited some Omaha people who are really cool to be part of it,” Jones said. “I want to show that there’s cool stuff going on in Nebraska.”

The track, which premiered today, is part the second volume of Jones’ American Dreamers EP trilogy, with the rest of the EP expected to be out by early spring 2025. All tracks are self-released as Jones remains unsigned (Kaklamanos manages Jones separately from his work at Photo Finish Records).

“We’ve had a handful of labels reach out who are – or were – very excited about what we’re doing,” Jones said. “Drew and I have a plan to do the American Dreamers EPs, put them all together and then see where we are. I don’t think there’s any rush to sign a record deal, but I also don’t want to be a small indie artist.”

Jones thinks a record label would probably help him achieve his dream of touring. “At this point, (the band) definitely isn’t big enough to efficiently hit the road and play shows,” Jones said. “I guess that’s where a label could come in, because it’s really hard to just tour and play rooms without knowing if you could sell tickets.”

Jones would love to land an opening spot for a larger touring act that consistently sells out good rooms, “but if not, we’ll probably book what we can in Omaha and try to make some trips to New York and LA and just keep putting our noses down and grinding, making records and playing little things where we can.”

In the meantime, you’ll get a chance to see Carver Jones and the American Dreamers when they play their first show as headliners Dec. 22 at Reverb Lounge.

* * *

