Dusk, Velvet Velvet, Visual Learner tonight at Reverb…

Wisconsin band Dusk plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There’s a funky little ’60s-inspired almost alt-country show tonight at Reverb Lounge featuring Appleton, Wisconsin, band Dusk. Their latest, Glass Pastures, was released in 2023 by respectable indie label Don Giovanni, and has a sort of Flying Burrito Brothers vibe to it built on classic harmonies, twangy pedal steel and some rocking solos.

<a href="https://countrydusk.bandcamp.com/album/glass-pastures">Glass Pastures by Dusk</a>

Opening for Dusk is Velvet Velvet, the solo project of Omaha singer/songwriter Roman Constantino. (Garst). His latest is the self-released Why Try.

<a href="https://velvetvelvet.bandcamp.com/album/why-try">Why Try by Velvet Velvet</a>

UPDATE: As of an hour ago, One Percent posted that Minneapolis indie rock band Visual Learner has been added to this bill.

<a href="https://visuallearner.bandcamp.com/album/2024-demo">2024 Demo by VISUAL LEARNER</a>

8 p.m. $12.

* * *

