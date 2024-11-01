Dream Ghoul, #BFF tonight; Tiny Moving Parts Saturday; Chat Pile, Quickly, Quickly Sunday…

Carver Jones opens for quickly, quickly this Sunday at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Expect some Halloween hangover tonight and this weekend at the clubs – Omaha loves its costumes… Certainly there will be costumes galore tonight in Benson during Benson First Friday (#BFF), that monthly event where local artists show what they’ve been working on in galleries and venues up and down Maple Street.

If you’re out doing the #BFF thing, stop by the Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple Street, for The Jenowe Show, featuring the work of David, Jack and Julie Jenowe. The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. See you there.

Afterward, head on over to The Sydney for the stage debut of Dream Ghoul, the new project from Max Holmquist (Oquoa, The Great American Desert). Opening the show are Face and GoodView. $10, 9 p.m. (Sydney Time).

Speaking of costumes, there’s a costume party going on at fabulous O’Leaver’s tonight, along with performances by Frankie Chiaro, BB Sledge, Edward Spencer and Oh God Damn. $10, 9 p.m.

Saturday night Minnesota emo/pop-punk band Tiny Moving Parts headlines at The Slowdown. Joining them are Action/Adventure, Greywind and After Arizona. It’s a mini pop-punk fest and should make for a crowded front room show. $25, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://tinymovingparts.bandcamp.com/album/tiny-moving-parts">Tiny Moving Parts by Tiny Moving Parts</a>

Also Saturday night, folk artist Mariee Siou headlines at Reverb Lounge. Donnie Coco opens at 8 p.m. $22.

<a href="https://marieesioux.bandcamp.com/album/faces-in-the-rocks-2">Faces in the Rocks by Mariee Sioux</a>

The weekend’s biggest show is Sunday night at The Waiting Room: Oklahoma City indie-metal band Chat Pile is basking in the limelight these days. Their new album, Cool World, continues to get critical huzzahs from the likes of Paste (“The OKC noise rockers expand their sonic and subjective scope to prove just how desperate of a situation we’re all in” to The Needle Drop (“Cool World hits hard as fuck.”). Even Pitchfork said the album “paints a panoramic view of human suffering.” It is, indeed, heavy stuff, so bring your earplugs! Opening are LA black metal act Agriculture and Austin noise-rock band Porcelain. $27, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://chatpile.bandcamp.com/album/cool-world">Cool World by Chat Pile</a>

Also Sunday night, Portland bedroom psychedelic soul act quickly, quickly (a.k.a. Graham Jonson) headlines at Reverb Lounge. His last LP, The Long and Short of It, was released on Ghostly International to somewhat critical acclaim. Get there early for singer/songwriter Carver Jones, who opens at 8 p.m. $18.

<a href="https://quicklyquickly.bandcamp.com/album/the-long-and-short-of-it">The Long and Short of It by quickly, quickly</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

