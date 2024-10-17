Superchunk, Quivers tonight at The Waiting Room…  

Superchunk at The MAHA Music Festival, Omaha, 7/24/10. The band plays tonight at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Superchunk plays tonight at The Waiting Room, and it’s not their first Omaha appearance. Like I said in this 2010 interview with guitarist Jim Wilbur written in support of their 2010 appearance at The Maha Music Festival, anyone who grew up loving college rock in the ’90s has a Superchunk album in his/her collection. My first was 1993’s On the Mouth, whose opening track, “Precision Auto,” with its chugging guitar, crash-bash rhythms and barked out lines: “Do not pass me just to slow down / I can move right through you,” fueled way too many reckless two-lane passes in my ’78 Ford Fiesta.

In the article, Wilbur talked about the band’s history and future and even provided some “Wilbur Wisdom” about touring, technology and having never played Omaha up to then. Back then, the band was on the road in support of Majesty Shredding – at the time, their first album in nine years.

For this go-’round, Superchunk is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Foolish, and tonight will perform a set peppered with favorites from the classic 1994 LP.

That said, the band hasn’t been sitting on their asses for the past 30 years. This past January, Superchunk released the “Everybody Dies” b/w “As in a Blender” 7-inch, followed hot on the heels of last year’s Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007–2023.

When they played at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall Tuesday night, Superchunk performed a 16-song set with five encores. Check out that setlist here. Tonight’s opening band, Merge label mates Quivers, hails from Melbourne, Australia, and dropped their latest album, Oyster Cuts, this past August. $30, 8 p.m. and surprisingly not sold out… yet.

<a href="https://superchunk.bandcamp.com/album/foolish-remastered">Foolish (Remastered) by Superchunk</a>

<a href="https://quiversss.bandcamp.com/album/oyster-cuts">Oyster Cuts by Quivers</a>

* * *

