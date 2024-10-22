Psychedelic Furs/The Jesus and Mary Chain tonight in La Vista… 

The Jesus and Mary Chain at The Belmont, March 15, 2012. The band opens for Psychedelic Furs tonight at The Astro.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight marks my first visit to the new Astro Theater in La Vista.

The venue actually opened last December, but tonight’s show – headlined by The Psychedelic Furs and The Jesus and Mary Chain — is the first concert that caught my attention enough to buy a pair of tickets.

I can’t imagine shedding any shrewd, technicolor observations on either band’s performance. Instead, look for detailed reporting and an assessment of “my Astro experience” in tomorrow’s blog (with photos!).

Looking over last night’s set lists from both bands’ gigs at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis (here’s Psych Furs, here’s JAMC), expect a mostly “greatest hits” set, especially from the Furs. JAMC don’t have nearly as many popular/well-known songs, and are kind of a weird choice for this tour. A lot of the Furs’ fans are going to get bored and anxious waiting for their heroes. That said, I saw JAMC over a decade ago at South By Southwest and they were intense.

Frankie Rose opens tonight’s show at 7 p.m. Her claim to fame is as a member of the bands Vivian Girls, Crystal Stills and most recently Dum Dum Girls. Her latest album, Love as Projection, was released by Slumberland Records in 2023.

Tickets are still available, ranging in price from $59 to $99. See you there…

