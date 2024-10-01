Odie Leigh, Valley James, Jungle tonight; a busy October ahead…

Odie Leigh plays tonight at Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Rule No. 1 for writing a one-sheet: Don’t just talk about the artist; tell his/her/their story and make sure it has a hook.

In New Orleans’ singer/songwriter Odie Leigh’s case, the hook involves a bet with college roommates over who would be the first to create a viral TikTok video. Leigh won with a clip for her song “Crop Circles,” which, as of this writing, has around 400,000 likes in TikTok. More impressive (especially from those of us who don’t use TikTok) is that the single, released in February 2022, has more than 7 million plays in Spotify.

Did TikTok virality lead to Leigh’s contract with indie label Mom+Pop Records? I’m sure it had something to do with it. The label just released her debut LP, Carrier Pigeon, this past July, launching Leigh on a tour that comes to Slowdown’s frontroom tonight. It’s an album of mostly self-deprecating love songs by an unsure participant who no doubt will come out on top, just as she did in that TikTok battle. Idaho singer/songwriter Valley James, whose music is inspired by the likes of Patsy Cline and Chris Isaak, opens the show at 8 pm. $25.

<a href="https://odieleigh.bandcamp.com/album/carrier-pigeon">Carrier Pigeon by Odie Leigh</a>

Also tonight, London neo-soul trio Jungle plays at The Astro Theater in La Vista. Their hit, “Back on 74,” off their latest album, Volcano (2023, AWAL), has been on constant rotation on Sirius XMU throughout the spring of summer of ’24. New Yorker hip-hop artist Bas opens the show at 8 p.m. $50-$75.

It’s the start of a busy October, show-wise. Here’s the latest calendar of touring indie bands headed our way:

Oct. 1 – Odie Leigh @ The Slowdown

Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro

Oct. 4 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Reverb

Oct. 4 – Turnover @ The Slowdown

Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown

Oct. 5 – Special Interest @ Sydney

Oct. 7 – Saturdays at Your Place @ Reverb

Oct. 8 – Boris @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 10 – MJ Lenderman & The Wind @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 10 – Melt @ The Slowdown

Oct. 12 – The Red Pears @ Reverb

Oct. 16 – Mdou Moctar @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 18-19 – Cursive @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 20 – Jeff Tweedy @ The Admiral

Oct. 22 – Psychedelic Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Astro

Oct. 23 – Kate Nash @ The Slowdown

Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb

Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown

Nov. 4 – quickly, quickly @ Reverb

Nov. 10 – The Sufrajettes @ Reverb

Nov. 11 – Dusk @ Reverb

Nov. 12 – The Rev. Horton Heat @ Waiting Room

Nov. 29 – VIAL @ Reverb

Am I missing something? Let me know…

* * *

