Mal Madrigal reunion, Wedding tonight; Porches, Wagon Blasters, Griefcat Saturday…

Mal Madrigal circa 2007. Two of the band’s members will be playing a set of their songs tonight at Pageturners Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Onward to the weekend!

Tonight (Friday) there’s a sort of reunion of classic ’00s-era indie act Mal Madrigal at Pageturners lounge. Stephen Bartolomei and Mike Saklar, two of the band’s original members, have worked up 12 Mal Madrigal songs for tonight’s set. Will they do my favorite, “A Broken Window”? Headlining tonight is Wedding, a new project by Anna Schulte that includes Bokr Tov’s Colby Jenkins on bass, and Zachary Roland on percussion. Wedding will be recording at ARC next month with Nate Van Fleet (See Through Dresses) behind the knobs. Poet Alina Nguyen also is on the bill. 9 p.m. Donations encouraged.

<a href="https://bartolomei.bandcamp.com/album/from-the-fingers-of-trees">From The Fingers Of Trees by Mal Madrigal / Stephen Bartolomei</a>

How about a night at the theater?

Tonight I’ll be checking out Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, the new production at the Benson Theatre. I think it’s a musical? I’m not sure, but apparently the play’s music and lyrics are by John Mellencamp based on a book by Stephen King. This is the last weekend for the show. Tix are $25, 7 p.m. curtain.

On to Saturday…

This week’s big touring indie show is Porches at Reverb Lounge. It’s a project by New Yorker Aaron Maine, whose latest album, Shirts, was released on Domino in September to mildly positive reviews. Maine went out of his way to rough things up this time and it’s a welcome improvement over the borderline emo-pop of his previous album, All Day Gentle Hold! (2021, Domino). Dreamy New Yorker sweet93 (very Mazzy Star) opens at 8 p.m. $30, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://porchesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/shirt">Shirt by Porches</a>

<a href="https://sweet93.bandcamp.com/track/stars-above">Stars Above by sweet93</a>

Meanwhile across town, fabulous O’Leaver’s is hosting their big Halloween show Saturday night headlined by tractor punk mavericks Wagon Blasters with In Tongues and Frankie Chiaro. Costume are “highly recommended!” This $10 party starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="https://wagonblasters.bandcamp.com/album/wagon-blasters-pandamonium-paradise-e-p">WAGON BLASTERS – Pandamonium Paradise E.P. by Wagon Blasters</a>

Back in Benson Saturday night, Chicago musical comedy duo Griefcat headlines at The Sydney. Music Connection described them this way: “Super hilarious lyrics coupled with very nice music and great vocals is a recipe for success.” You be the judge. $10, and no opener for this early 6 p.m. show.

Are these early shows going to become a thing? Sunday’s Bazile Mills show at Reverb Lounge starts at 5 p.m. with a set by Straight2Munich. $12.

Anyway, that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

