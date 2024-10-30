Jeff Runnings (For Against) cancer fund; The Faint’s Blank Wave Arcade at 25; The Aphasias tonight…

Jeff Runnings circa 2016. A GoFundMe has been set up to support his battle with cancer.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’m listening to my copy of For Against’s 1988 album In the Marshes this morning as I pass along this unfortunate news…

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized for For Against frontman/bassistJeff Runnings to support his battle with cancer. Jeff’s diagnosis of Stage 4 Cancer was a gut-punch for me and anyone who knows him and his husband, Sean. Donations of any size will directly fund Jeff’s medical expenses, support his daily care needs, and allow him and his family to focus on his recovery with less financial stress.

Click into the GFM and do what you can. No doubt it’ll be a tough fight, but we all know Jeff will beat this.

<a href="https://foragainst.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-marshes">In The Marshes by For Against</a>

. 0 0 0 .

The fine folks at Boing Boing – specifically LA-based writer/educator Lee Keeler — just published an interview with The Faint’s Todd Fink upon the 25-year anniversary of the release of Blank Wave Arcade.

Todd talks about the old days and how the record and their sound came about. He also passed along news that The Faint are planning a rerelease of Blank Wave Arcade that will include tracks from their infamous Blank Wave Arcade Remixes limited edition picture disc. Check out the interview here.

. 0 0 0 .

Tonight at Ming Toy Gallery (6066 Maple St.) Michael Trenhaile’s new musical project, The Aphasias, is performing. Trenhaile is a local artist and lifelong musician, whose past projects include Body of Souls, Worm Trouble and most recently, The Doneofit. Those who attend this free event also will get a sneak peek at Friday night’s opening of The Jenowe Show. 6 p.m.

* * *

