Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Hi Vis, Turnover, #BFF tonight; Fontaines D.C. (sold out), Airborne Toxic Event Saturday; Porchfest Sunday…

Fontaines D.C. play a sold-out show Saturday night at Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan,Lazy-i.com

It’s a crazy-busy weekend, so let’s get right to it.

Chicago’s Brigitte Calls Me Baby is a throw-back act that sounds like all the ‘80s candy-pop bands you remember from MTV / Breakfast Club soundtrack. They even carry on the vampy post-glam pretty-boy look from that era, or at least frontman Wes Leavins does, affecting a faux accent on songs like “We Were Never Alive” from their ATO Records debut The Future Is Our Way Out (well, he sure doesn’t sound like he’s from Chicago). The band is on the verge, so I’m kind of surprised this show hasn’t sold out tiny Reverb Lounge, yet. Lincoln five-piece Parking Lot Party opens the show at 8 p.m. $18.

Meanwhile, around the corner at The Waiting Room, London-based modern-post-punk band Hi Vis headlines. Like Brigitte, they also have a sort of ’80s/‘90s MTV sound (to my ears, anyway). They cite Gang of Four, Stone Roses and The Cure as influences, which kind of comes through on their latest album, Blending (2022, Dias Record). They have a new album coming out later this year. Local acts Trucha and Glow own the undercard, which starts at 8 p.m. $25.

Also happening tonight (Friday), Slowdown has Virginia Beach dream pop band Turnover. Their 2015 album Peripheral Vision, is one of the more popular releases in mid-size indie label Run for Cover Records’ catalog. Phoenix shoegazers Glixen open, along with Texas band Glare. This one’s in the main room and starts at 8 p.m. $30.

But wait, there’s more going on tonight! It’s the first Friday of the month which means it’s Benson First Friday (#BFF)! That means art galleries and businesses up and down Maple Street will be displaying art from local artists. That includes Ming Toy Gallery (6066 Maple St.), where we’re celebrating the opening of “Drawing the Interior” – – an exhibition of work from Toni Parker, Ariel Carrillo and Emma Geiger. The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Come by, say hi, have a drink and/or snack and enjoy some great art.

One other show tonight worth your time – Lincoln band Estrogen Projection is playing tonight (Friday) at The Sydney in Benson with opener Not My Wedding. $10, 9 p.m.

OK, moving on to Saturday!

What to say about Fontaines D.C? IYKYK, and apparently a lot of people do as the show sold out a week ago. The Irish band is on a U.S./Canadian tour that brings them to Slowdown’s big room Saturday night, supporting their new album, Romance (2024, XL Recordings), a follow-up to their 2022 breakout album, Skinty Fia. A glance at their setlist from their Sept. 30 Phoenix show indicates a 16-song set heavy on material from the last couple records, followed by a two- or three-song encore closed out by their current hit, “Starburster.”

Opening band, NYC-based Been Stellar, is supporting their debut album, Scream from New York, NY, out via Dirty Hit Records. They just came off a tour supporting The 1975 and a UK headlining tour. This one’s in the main room, starts at 8 and like I said, is SOLD OUT.

Fontaines isn’t the only big show going on Saturday. Over at The Admiral, LA’s The Airborne Toxic Event headlines. Their new album, Glory, came out last month on Little Tokyo Records. Their biggest “hit” was “Sometime Around Midnight,” from their 2009 debut on Island. Fellow LA band Near Beer opens at 8 p.m.

But wait, there’s more! Also Saturday night, Marty Amsler, who we all remember from ’90s Nebraska-based breakout act The Millions, has a new band called Mono in Stereo. They’re opening for Omaha band Sons of No One at Reverb Lounge. 8 p.m., $10.

And down the street at The Sydney, New Orleans-based dance-punk band Special Interest headlines. Their most recent album, Endure, came out in 2022 on Rough Trade. Lincoln leather-synth-dance-industrial dude Plack Blague opens this show at 9 p.m. $15.

Also, Indian Caves are playing a set with Notion Club and High School Dilemma at Fontenelle Supply Co., 1414 So. 13th St. $10, 7 p.m., kids and dogs are welcome!

And if your weekend wasn’t busy enough…

Sunday is the 8th Annual Porchfest – 12 stages including Omaha Mobile Stage at Yates Illuminates, the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market stage, seven house porches, plus poetry, art, and open mic porches! We’re talking 70+ local performers including McCarthy Trenching, Midwest Dilemma, Mitch Gettman, Jeremy Mercy, B.B. Sledge and Tom Bartolomei. It starts at noon and runs all afternoon. The full schedule is here: https://porchfestoma.tumblr.com/schedule . The weather should be awesome, so check it out.

And thats all I got (Whew!). If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Is it me or do we live in a city that’s feast or famine when it comes to live indie music? Anyway, have a great weekend. .

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.