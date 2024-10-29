Alex Orange Drink, Las Cruxes on Conor Oberst’s Million Stars label; new Bokr Tov, Dream Ghoul, Mogwai; ‘up and coming’ update…

Alex Orange Drink has a new single out on Conor Oberst’s Million Stars label.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Alex Orange Drink, a.k.a. Alex Zarou Levine — best known as the singer/songwriter behind The So So Glos — last Friday dropped the single, “The Future’s a Riot,” on Conor Oberst’s new record label, Million Stars.

The track is his first solo music since 2021’s Everything Is Broken Maybe That’s OK LP. The song’s inspiring video features footage chronicling Levine’s 2023 diagnosis of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma and writing and recording during his first week of treatment. Check it:

Levine has been super busy, having co-written seven songs on the new Bright Eyes album, Five Dice, All Threes, and adding guest vocals to BE track “Rainbow Overpass.”

The new Alex Orange Drink single is the second release on Million Stars following the release of The Felice Brothers’ full length, Valley of Abandoned Songs, this past June. In addition, Yayo Trujillo of Las Cruxes told me last week his band’s new album, which is currently being recorded at ARC Studios with Taylor Hollingsworth as producer, also will be released on Million Stars in the U.S. Las Cruxes’ past recordings were distributed by Sony Music Entertainment US LATIN.

Million Stars isn’t Oberst’s first foray in the music biz. He helped get Saddle Creek Records off the ground back in the ‘90s and also formed Team Love Records (Tilly and the Wall, High Up, Jenny Lewis and the Watson Twins) with Nate Krenkel back in 2003.

. 0 0 0 .

Omaha post-punk band Bokr Tov also dropped a new single last week, “(You Too Can Have) A Body Like Mine,” via Bandcamp. It’s a prelude to the band’s next full length, The Way a Tree Shakes, which is due Nov. 16. Nate Van Fleet of See Through Dresses produced the recording, and also produced the new LP by Seattle band Funhouse (featuring post-Omaha star, Carl Miller), called Invasive Species.

<a href="https://bokrtov.bandcamp.com/track/you-too-can-have-a-body-like-mine">(You Too Can Have) A Body Like Mine by BOKR TOV</a>

. 0 0 0 .

You might remember singer/songwriter Max Holmquist from his work with Oquoa and The Great American Desert. His new project, Dream Ghoul, just dropped its first single, “Qualitative Blue, 1991.” The track was produced by Jim Schroeder (Mesa Buoy, David Nance Band, Rosali, UUVVWWZ), who worked on the album, which is slated to come out this December.

<a href="https://dreamghoulband.bandcamp.com/album/qualitative-blue-1991-single">Qualitative Blue, 1991 (Single) by Dream Ghoul</a>

. 0 0 0 .

There’s no Omaha connection to this new Mogwai video, which dropped this morning. I included it just because it features the band’s dogs (and Manhattan). Mogwai also announced their next album, The Bad Fire, will be released Jan. 24 on Temporary Residence Ltd., as well as a massive world tour next year, whose closes pass to Omaha will be the ol’ Minneapolis/Denver/Chicago twist in April…

Here’s the latest list of touring indie shows coming to Omaha through February. Your eyes do not deceive you – there currently are no shows scheduled for December. Let me know if I missed something…

Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown\

Nov. 3 – Chat Pile @ The Waiting Room

Nov. 4 – quickly, quickly @ Reverb

Nov. 7 – Pedro the Lion (w/City and Colour) @ The Admiral

Nov. 8 – The Ivory Claws @ The Sydney

Nov. 10 – The Sufrajettes @ Reverb

Nov. 11 – Dusk @ Reverb

Nov. 12 – Modest Mouse @ Steelhouse

Nov. 12 – The Rev. Horton Heat @ Waiting Room

Nov. 13 – Sorry Mom @ Reverb

Nov. 29 – VIAL @ Reverb

Feb. 5 – Guster @ The Admiral

Feb. 6 — Real Estate @ The Waiting Room

Feb. 24 — Molchat Doma @ Steelhouse

* * *

Last minute show announcement: Chicago post-punk band Edging is playing tonight at The Tavern with Trees with Eyes, Las Cruxes and a special set by Darren Keen. Darren said Edging has opened for Amyl and the Sniffers and Lambrini Girls, who count them as fans. The Tavern is located in the heart of downtown at 514 So. 10th Street. 9:30 start time, donations suggestioned.

<a href="https://edging.bandcamp.com/album/concrete-cumming-2">Concrete Cumming by Edging</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.