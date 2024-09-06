Psymon Spine, King Gizzard Lizard Wizard, Geese, #BFF tonight…

Geese at Maha 2022. The band opens for King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard tonight at Astro Amphitheater.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Okay, two shows worth mentioning this weekend, both happening tonight.

Down at Slowdown’s frontroom, Psymon Spine headlines. I never heard of this New York band prior to bumping into the listing this morning while perusing the Slowdown website. The core members — Noah Prebish, Peter Spears and Brother Michael — have collaborated with the likes of Joe Goddard of Hot Chip and Nick Millhiser of LCD Soundsystem and Holy Ghost. Their dance-punk sound reminds me of DFA acts like The Rapture, and their latest, Head Body Connector, released by Northern Spy Records in February, carries on that tradition. Opening act Wedding is Anna Schulte, who was backed by Nate Van Fleet, Michael Frederickson, Ben Brodin and Nick Costa on her 2023 recordings. Sgt. Leisure also is on the bill. Just $15. Bring your dancing shoes.

<a href="https://notmywedding.bandcamp.com/track/bright-as-a-star">Bright As a Star by Wedding</a>

Meanwhile, at The Astro Amphitheater in La Vista, Aussie experimental psych-proggers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard headlines. Very Lips-ian. You might remember the show’s opener, NYC’s Geese, who played a drummer-less set at the 2022 Maha Music Festival. $50-$99, 7 p.m.

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/oddments">Oddments by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

<a href="https://geesebandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/3d-country">3D Country by Geese</a>

Oh yeah, and I almost forgot – It’s Benson First Friday! If you’re in the Benson area tonight, drop by Ming Toy Gallery (6066 Maple) where we’re hosting Vox Humana, a special art show curated by Mari Dailey that features art from 14 local artists including Jamie Burmeister, Anna Stoysich, Mike Eggert and Eduardo Gardea. The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

