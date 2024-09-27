Peelander-Z, Shovels & Rope tonight; Breeding Brainbow Saturday…

Peelander-Z plays tonight at The Sydney in Benson.

by Tim McMahan,Lazy-i.com

Looks like it’s going to be another Sydney weekend…

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Japanese-American costumed punkers Peelander-Z take the stage. I have a friend who lives out of state who describes them as “if The Ramones and the Power Rangers had a baby. Costumes, choreography – hard to imagine them in a tiny space like Sydney.”

Meanwhile, wiki says “Peelander-Z has a complex stage act, which involves hand-written signs, costumes, and audience participation. The signs often contain the lyrics to their songs. At some of their shows they also bring people from outside of the band on stage to play their instruments as they do a stage act.”

Oh boy! It sounds like The Sydney is the perfect place for this show. 9 p.m., $15.

Meanwhile, The Waiting Room has the more serious folk of Shovels & Rope. The husband and wife team of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst are on the road playing songs off their new album, Something Is Working Up Above My Head (Dualtone), which “finds Hearst and Trent leaning heavier into the rock and punk roots that have always been foundational to the signature sound.” Al Olender opens the show at 8 p.m. $30.

<a href="https://shovelsandrope.bandcamp.com/album/something-is-working-up-above-my-head">Something Is Working Up Above My Head by Shovels & Rope</a>

<a href="https://alolender.bandcamp.com/track/runner-up">Runner Up by Al Olender</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s back to The Sydney for Wichita “post-bubblegrunge” band Breeding Brainbow. Their latest EP, Or Do You Hate Me, came out last November on Shiprek Records. Providing support is our very own Bad Self Portraits and Uh Oh. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://breedingbrainbow.bandcamp.com/album/or-do-you-hate-me">or do you hate me by Breeding Brainbow</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

