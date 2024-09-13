Midwest Dilemma, Neva Dinova tonight; Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Little Bo Fest, Fletchival Saturday…

Midwest Dilemma celebrates their new album tonight at The Benson Theater.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s been a quiet last few weeks in terms of college/indie music and now this weekend we’re confronted with a “midwest dilemma” in the form of multiple shows happening at the same time. Ah, decisions, decisions…

The primary log-jam is tonight. Over at the Benson Theater it’s the return of Midwest Dilemma, which is celebrating the release of a new album 13 years in the making, titled Searching for the Cure for Loneliness, which I previewed here. Expect an army of musicians on stage with frontman Justin Lamoureux – he said he hopes to have more than 12 musicians playing with him for this show. It’ll be like a full-on Benson folk reunion, as post-Omaha singer/songwriters Kyle Harvey and Brad Hoshaw will open the show, which starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 via the Benson Theater website.

<a href="https://midwest-dilemma.bandcamp.com/album/searching-for-the-cure-for-loneliness">Searching For The Cure For Loneliness by Midwest Dilemma</a>

<a href="https://bradhoshaw.bandcamp.com/album/brad-hoshaw-selected-works-1997-2022">Brad Hoshaw: Selected Works 1997-2022 by Brad Hoshaw</a>

Meanwhile, downtown at The Slowdown, Omaha indie legends Neva Dinova celebrates the release of their new album, Canary, which actually doesn’t come out until Sept. 27 on Saddle Creek Records. No matter, as the band likely will be playing it in its totality. I’ve heard an advance of this record and it already owns a place on my best of 2024 list. Opening for Neva are Omaha acts Size Queen and Mike Saklar’s The Sun-Less Trio. $25, 8 p.m.

Choose wisely…

But that’s not the end of your choices this weekend. Saturday is pretty packed as well.

Indie folk royalty Gillian Welch & David Rawlings are headlining at The Astro in La Vista Saturday night. Their latest, Woodland (2024, Acony Records) scored a massive 8.0 from Pitchfork, and yeah, it’s a beaut. Tickets are $55-$102. Starts at 8 p.m. with no listed openers.

<a href="https://gillianwelch.bandcamp.com/album/woodland">Woodland by Gillian Welch</a>

Meanwhile, two festivals are happening Saturday.

Tomorrow afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. the Little Bohemia District is hosting its annual Little Bo Backyard Bash. The event is located at 1408 S. 13th Street, and is one of the most chill neighborhood events I’ve attended. This year, the music line-up is first-rate with Saving Fiona, McCarthy Trenching, Head of Femur and Left Handed Country. Food trucks, beer trucks and other stuff. No cost listed, which tells me it’s free (it was last year). More info here.

<a href="https://headoffemur.bandcamp.com/album/metro-birding-area-with-curve-that-byrd">Metro Birding Area with Curve That Byrd by Head of Femur</a>

Then tomorrow night at The Waiting Room its Fletchival: A Benefit for Vic Fletcher. Vic has been a beloved fixture of the Omaha music scene for decades, and this benefit concert will help raise money as she battles ongoing health challenges. Performing at Fletchival: Bryan Poole, The Mercurys, The Album Party, Bad Bad Men, Filter Kings, Damones, and Midwest Dead Coalition. $20, starts at 5 p.m.

<a href="https://badbadmen.bandcamp.com/album/messed-up">Messed Up by Bad Bad Men</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.