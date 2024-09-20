Indian Caves album release, Bug Heaven goodbye tonight; Built to Spill, Quasi Saturday…

Built to Spill at The Waiting Room, Oct. 18, 2013. The band returns Saturday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight at Slowdown, local alt/indie band Indian Caves is hosting their album release party for their new album, The Song Becomes the Curse.

Fronted by singer/guitarist Leslie Wells (ex-Flyover Country) with Joe Ranne (Arbor Vitae, The Atlas) on guitars; Dan Krueger (Someday Stories, Fine Fine Automobiles, Coyote Bones) on bass/synths; and Kyle Moeller (Adam Weaver and the Ghosts, Saltwater Sanctuary) on drums/synths, the album pushes more toward alt than indie, recalling mid-era Smashing Pumpkins. Wells even (at times) has ol’ baldy’s snarl, especially on album standouts, “Joanne” and “Math.” In fact, the entire back half of the 7-track, 35-minute LP reminds me of Mellon Collie anthems, though Caves pushes the prog envelope on 8-plus-minute “Seeds.”

Krueger said the album was a true DIY effort, recorded in homes and rehearsal spaces throughout Omaha by edge-pushing genius Ian Aeillo. It’s a digital-only release for now, but Wells said they hope to press vinyl “down the road.”

Joining Indian Caves tonight at Slowdown’s front room are Dear Neighbor and Mild Temps, and Krueger said watch out for a special guest as well. $12, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://indiancaves.bandcamp.com/album/the-song-becomes-the-curse">The Song Becomes the Curse by Indian Caves</a>

<a href="https://dearneighbor.bandcamp.com/track/space-head">Space Head by Dear Neighbor</a>

Also tonight (Friday), local indie band Bug Heaven is hosting a farewell show at Reverb Lounge because one of the band members is moving to Philadelphia. Helping say goodbye is opening band Ghostlike. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://bugheaven.bandcamp.com/album/we-love-to-live-in-hell">We Love to Live in Hell by Bug Heaven</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) is the big Built to Spill show at The Waiting Room. It’s the There’s Nothing Wrong with Love 30th Anniversary Tour, so expect to hear the album performed in its entirety (and in track order), along with random career selections as the encore (including “Time Trap”). Get there early to see seminal ‘90s indie band Quasi, who, having seen B2S too many times, is the real draw for me (Featuring ‘Birds’ is one of my all-time favorite albums, though it looks like they’re only doing “You Fucked Yourself” from that album on this tour). $30, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://built-to-spill.bandcamp.com/album/theres-nothing-wrong-with-love">There's Nothing Wrong With Love by Built To Spill</a>

<a href="https://theequasi.bandcamp.com/album/featuring-birds">Featuring Birds by Quasi</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

