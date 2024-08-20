Up-and-Coming: Here’s a look at the indie tours headed our way…

Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts at Reverb Lounge, Nov. 15, 2016. Lewis is playing an in-store at Grapefruit Records Oct. 9..

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s time for a fresh look at the touring indie band gig calendar for Omaha. Notable additions include High Vis Oct. 4 (that’ll be a busy Friday night!), Jeffrey Lewis at Grapefruit Oct. 9, M. Ward Sept. 23 at The Waiting Room and Modest Mouse Nov. 12 at Steelhouse Omaha. That makes three Steelhouse shows on the calendar, with Bright Eyes playing Steelhouse Sept. 22 and Molchat Doma playing there next year (Feb. 24)…

Sept. 5 – A Giant Dog @ Reverb

Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown

Sept. 18 – David Dondero @ Ming Toy Gallery

Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room

Sept. 22 — Bright Eyes @ Steelhouse

Sept. 23 — M. Ward @ The Waiting Room

Sept. 24 – Why? @ The Slowdown

Sept. 25 – Descendents @ The Admiral

Sept. 26 – Foxing @ The Slowdown

Oct. 1 – Odie Leigh @ The Slowdown

Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro

Oct. 4 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Reverb

Oct. 4 – High Vis @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 4 – Turnover @ The Slowdown

Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown

Oct. 7 – Saturdays at Your Place @ Reverb

Oct. 8 – Boris @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 9 – Jeffery Lewis @ Grapefruit Records

Oct. 10 – MJ Lenderman & The Wind @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 10 – Melt @ The Slowdown

Oct. 12 – The Red Pears @ Reverb

Oct. 16 – Mdou Moctar @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 18-19 – Cursive @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 20 – Jeff Tweedy @ The Admiral

Oct. 22 – Psychedelic Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Astro

Oct. 23 – Kate Nash @ The Slowdown

Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb

Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown

Nov. 12 – Modest Mouse @ Steelhouse

Am I missing something? Let me know…

With Petfest behind us, Omaha’s festival season is now officially over. I’ve sent multiple emails to Maha Music Festival organzers about 2025 plans and… radio silence. Can’t be a good thing, can it?

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.