Up-and-Coming: Here’s a look at the indie tours headed our way…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
It’s time for a fresh look at the touring indie band gig calendar for Omaha. Notable additions include High Vis Oct. 4 (that’ll be a busy Friday night!), Jeffrey Lewis at Grapefruit Oct. 9, M. Ward Sept. 23 at The Waiting Room and Modest Mouse Nov. 12 at Steelhouse Omaha. That makes three Steelhouse shows on the calendar, with Bright Eyes playing Steelhouse Sept. 22 and Molchat Doma playing there next year (Feb. 24)…
- Sept. 5 – A Giant Dog @ Reverb
- Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 18 – David Dondero @ Ming Toy Gallery
- Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room
- Sept. 22 — Bright Eyes @ Steelhouse
- Sept. 23 — M. Ward @ The Waiting Room
- Sept. 24 – Why? @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 25 – Descendents @ The Admiral
- Sept. 26 – Foxing @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 1 – Odie Leigh @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro
- Oct. 4 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Reverb
- Oct. 4 – High Vis @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 4 – Turnover @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 7 – Saturdays at Your Place @ Reverb
- Oct. 8 – Boris @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 9 – Jeffery Lewis @ Grapefruit Records
- Oct. 10 – MJ Lenderman & The Wind @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 10 – Melt @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 12 – The Red Pears @ Reverb
- Oct. 16 – Mdou Moctar @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 18-19 – Cursive @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 20 – Jeff Tweedy @ The Admiral
- Oct. 22 – Psychedelic Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Astro
- Oct. 23 – Kate Nash @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb
- Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown
- Nov. 12 – Modest Mouse @ Steelhouse
Am I missing something? Let me know…
With Petfest behind us, Omaha’s festival season is now officially over. I’ve sent multiple emails to Maha Music Festival organzers about 2025 plans and… radio silence. Can’t be a good thing, can it?
* * *
Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.
