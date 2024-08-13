Ten Questions with PACKS (at Slowdown 8/15)…

PACKS plays at Slowdown Aug. 15.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Originally from Toronto, PACKS singer/songwriter/frontperson Madeline Link isn’t actually from anywhere these days, saying in a recent Paste Magazine interview she doesn’t call any one place home, which allows her to seamlessly integrate a variety of perspectives into her songs.

Her most recent album, Melt the Honey (2024, Fire Talk Records), was written and recorded in Mexico City and Xalapa with her band, Dexter Nash, guitar; Noah O’Neil, bass; and Shane Hooper, drums. Despite the global perspective, the album has a static, indie feel like the best college music out of Chicago in the early ‘90s – sorta slacker, sorta DIY, lyrically all over the place. Standout tracks like “Her Garden” and “Honey” remind me of Exile in Guyville in their structure and sound while Link’s vocal style is loose and soaring and at times tough to understand, making listening with the karaoke box on in Spotify an added pleasure.

With PACKS playing at Slowdown Jr. this Thursday, Link agreed to take the Ten Questions plunge. Here’s what she had to say:

1. What is your favorite album?

Madeline Link of PACKS: Nevermind by Nirvana.

2. What is your least favorite song?

4 Non Blondes “What’s Going On.”

3. What do you enjoy most about being in a band?

Playing music with the homies.

4. What do you hate about being in a band?

Nothing!

5. What is your favorite substance (legal or illegal)?

Horchata

6. In what city or town do you love to perform (and why)?

We love to perform anywhere where they’ll have us! It’s all about the crowd.

7. What city or town did you have your worst gig (and why)?

The worst is yet to come. Nothing is ever truly the worst!

8. Are you able to support yourself through your music? If so, how long did it take to get there; if not, how do you pay your bills?

No way! I’m a set dresser for commercials.

9. What one profession other than music would you like to attempt; what one profession would you absolutely hate to do?

Could try out being a psychic! Would never want to be a prison guard.

10. What stories have you heard about Omaha, Nebraska?

Toro y Moi wrote a beautiful song about Omaha! We stopped there to eat some ramen and found a sweet mall that we wanted to check out next time we were there.

PACKS plays with The Dirts at The Slowdown front room Thursday, Aug. 15. 8 p.m., $18.

