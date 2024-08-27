Love Drunk ends series with new Neva Dinova video; Neva plays Slowdown 9/13…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This morning Neva Dinova’s publicist, Terrorbird Media, sent out links to the band’s latest video, which also happens to be the last-ever Love Drunk-produced video. Love Drunk mastermind, Django Greenblatt-Seay, is ending the series with No. 150.1, a video for Neva Dinova’s “Edge of Something.”

Love Drunk got its start way back in June 2010 when Django shot a one-take video of Portland singer-songwriter Nick Jaina. A year later, I wrote about Love Drunk for my column in The Reader, which you can still read online here in Lazy-i.

Love Drunk produced videos fast and furiously over its first five or six years for bands including many of Saddle Creek Records’ stable of artists (Cursive, Criteria, Orenda Fink, The Mynabirds, among others) and other national acts like The Menzingers, The Photo Atlas and Cymbals Eat Guitars. But Love Drunk’s bread-and-butter was videos for Nebraska artists, and just about every great band from that era was represented. You can check out the entire Love Drunk video catalog at the Love Drunk YouTube channel.

So why is Django hanging it up? “I don’t need the project as much as I did when I was in my 20s and early 30s,” he said. “I put all that work in, and reaped the benefits, but I no longer have the drive to own it.”

Instead, Django’s in conversations with some younger people interested in building something similar to Love Drunk but that could end up being more like a KEXP’s or the Tiny Desk Concert video series. More to come!

When I went to the Love Drunk channel I discovered that in addition to the “Edge of Something” video there’s also a new video for Neva Dinova’s “Someone’s Love,” which also went online today. Both are below.

Neva Dinova via Terrorbird also announced a couple new rock show dates, including a headlining gig Sept. 13 at Slowdown. They’ll also be playing Sept. 17 at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn.

The new Neva album, Canary, drops Sept. 27 on Saddle Creek Records. Pre-order your copy here.

* * *

