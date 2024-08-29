Brooks Forsyth tonight, Buttertones Friday, Mastodon Saturday, Cowgirl Eastern Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s that time of year again. Lazy-i will be on hiatus tomorrow and this weekend as we take in the sights and sounds of New York City. So what’ll I be missing?

Tonight (Thursday) The Sydney is hosting a handful of folk artists with Nashville-by-way-of-North Carolina’s Brooks Forsyth in the headliner position. The inimitable Sean Pratt ialso is on the bill along with Tom Bartolomei. 8 p.m., $10.

<a href="https://brooksforsyth.bandcamp.com/album/swamp-street-tapes">Swamp Street Tapes by Brooks Forsyth</a>

Friday night, LA indie/surf-rock act The Buttertones plays Reverb Lounge. The band reinvented itself with new personnel after being mentioned in a #metoo controversy involving Burger Records, according to a Los Angeles Times story. Tucson duo New Misphoria also is on the bill along with show-opener Las Cruxes. $25, 8 p.m.

Saturday night, prog-metal giants Mastodon plays at the Astro Amphitheater with Lamb of God, Kerry King and Malevolence. This one likely will be enjoyed throughout the entire La Vista community. $50-$150, 5:30 p.m.

<a href="https://relapsealumni.bandcamp.com/album/leviathan">Leviathan by Mastodon</a>

Also Saturday night, emerging Nebraska indie band Cowgirl Eastern headlines at Slowdown with Ohm Shell and Three of Cups. 8 p.m., $15.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.