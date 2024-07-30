David Dondero at Ming Toy 9/18; upcoming touring indie calendar…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
It’s Tuesday and time for the touring indie calendar update.
The big addition this week is a performance by singer/songwriter/author David Dondero Sept. 18 at Ming Toy Gallery.
Dondero’s music history goes back to the early Saddle Creek Records days as he’s been cited by Conor Oberst as one of his primary influences, specifically referencing Dondero’s work with his ’90s-era band Sunbrain, which released albums on Grass Records (which released records from a number of Omaha bands, including Commander Venus, Mousetrap and Cactus Nerve Thang).
Dondero’s latest is 2023’s Immersion Therapy (Fluff and Gravy Records). But in addition, David just wrote a book – Chaos the Cat – which, according to the description, “takes readers on a journey into the heart of California’s cannabis legalization era, where a secluded pot farm becomes the backdrop for a clash between preservation and exploitation… The tale is narrated by Chaos, the cat, reincarnated from an artist deeply connected to the farm.”
In addition to a performance by Dondero, the evening will include readings from his new book as well as a Q&A conducted by Rob Walters. 7 p.m. start time, $15 suggested donation or $25 gets you in and a copy of David’s book.
Ming Toy Gallery is located at 6066 Maple St. Attendance is limited to 40 and there’s NO SEATING. That’s right, you’re gonna have to stand up, sit on the floor or bring a small folding chair or pillow to sit on. It’s gonna be fun! RSVP and more info here.
Here’s the rest of what’s coming up. Nearest and dearest is SNÕÕPER at Reverb tomorrow night. And Outlandia is looming – Aug. 9-10…
- July 31 – SNÕÕPER @ Reverb
- July 31 – Mountain Movers @ Grapefruit Records
- Aug. 3 – Orville Peck @ The Admiral
- Aug. 3 – Shiner @ Reverb
- Aug. 7 – Cults @ The Waiting Room
- Aug. 9-10 – Outlandia Music Festival @ Falconwood
- Aug. 15 – PACKS @ The Slowdown
- Aug. 17 — Petfest @ Petshop Gallery
- Aug. 19 – King Buzzo @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 5 – A Giant Dog @ Reverb
- Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 18 – David Dondero @ Ming Toy Gallery
- Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room
- Sept. 22 — Bright Eyes @ Steelhouse
- Sept. 24 – Why? @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 25 – Descendents @ The Admiral
- Sept. 26 – Foxing @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 1 – Odie Leigh @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro
- Oct. 4 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Reverb
- Oct. 4 – Turnover @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 7 – Saturdays at Your Place @ Reverb
- Oct. 8 – Boris @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 10 – MJ Lenderman & The Wind @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 10 – Melt @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 12 – The Red Pears @ Reverb
- Oct. 16 – Mdou Moctar @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 18-19 – Cursive @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 22 – Psychedelic Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Astro
- Oct. 23 – Kate Nash @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb
- Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown
Am I missing something? Let me know…
* * *
Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.
No Comments »
No comments yet.
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URL
Recent Comments