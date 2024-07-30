David Dondero at Ming Toy 9/18; upcoming touring indie calendar…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s Tuesday and time for the touring indie calendar update.

The big addition this week is a performance by singer/songwriter/author David Dondero Sept. 18 at Ming Toy Gallery.

Dondero’s music history goes back to the early Saddle Creek Records days as he’s been cited by Conor Oberst as one of his primary influences, specifically referencing Dondero’s work with his ’90s-era band Sunbrain, which released albums on Grass Records (which released records from a number of Omaha bands, including Commander Venus, Mousetrap and Cactus Nerve Thang).

Dondero’s latest is 2023’s Immersion Therapy (Fluff and Gravy Records). But in addition, David just wrote a book – Chaos the Cat – which, according to the description, “takes readers on a journey into the heart of California’s cannabis legalization era, where a secluded pot farm becomes the backdrop for a clash between preservation and exploitation… The tale is narrated by Chaos, the cat, reincarnated from an artist deeply connected to the farm.”

In addition to a performance by Dondero, the evening will include readings from his new book as well as a Q&A conducted by Rob Walters. 7 p.m. start time, $15 suggested donation or $25 gets you in and a copy of David’s book.

Ming Toy Gallery is located at 6066 Maple St. Attendance is limited to 40 and there’s NO SEATING. That’s right, you’re gonna have to stand up, sit on the floor or bring a small folding chair or pillow to sit on. It’s gonna be fun! RSVP and more info here.

Here’s the rest of what’s coming up. Nearest and dearest is SNÕÕPER at Reverb tomorrow night. And Outlandia is looming – Aug. 9-10…

July 31 – SNÕÕPER @ Reverb

July 31 – Mountain Movers @ Grapefruit Records

Aug. 3 – Orville Peck @ The Admiral

Aug. 3 – Shiner @ Reverb

Aug. 7 – Cults @ The Waiting Room

Aug. 9-10 – Outlandia Music Festival @ Falconwood

Aug. 15 – PACKS @ The Slowdown

Aug. 17 — Petfest @ Petshop Gallery

Aug. 19 – King Buzzo @ The Slowdown

Sept. 5 – A Giant Dog @ Reverb

Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown

Sept. 18 – David Dondero @ Ming Toy Gallery

Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room

Sept. 22 — Bright Eyes @ Steelhouse

Sept. 24 – Why? @ The Slowdown

Sept. 25 – Descendents @ The Admiral

Sept. 26 – Foxing @ The Slowdown

Oct. 1 – Odie Leigh @ The Slowdown

Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro

Oct. 4 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Reverb

Oct. 4 – Turnover @ The Slowdown

Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown

Oct. 7 – Saturdays at Your Place @ Reverb

Oct. 8 – Boris @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 10 – MJ Lenderman & The Wind @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 10 – Melt @ The Slowdown

Oct. 12 – The Red Pears @ Reverb

Oct. 16 – Mdou Moctar @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 18-19 – Cursive @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 22 – Psychedelic Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Astro

Oct. 23 – Kate Nash @ The Slowdown

Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb

Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown

Am I missing something? Let me know…

