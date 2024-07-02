A look ahead at the calendar of touring indie shows…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

When nothing’s going on, I like to update the list of upcoming touring indie shows. Not much change over the last update except the addition of that Bright Eyes date (so rare to have a Steelhouse concert on the list!). I also added A Giant Dog at Reverb Sept. 5 and a couple others. Grrrl Camp is in just a few weeks! Get your tickets now.

July 7 – X @ The Waiting Room

July 7 – TV Star @ Reverb

July 8 – The Baseball Project @ The Waiting Room

July 15 – Etran de L’Air @ The Waiting Room

July 18 — Blanky at Pageturners Lounge

July 19-20 – Grrrl Camp @ Falconwood

July 24 – Caspian @ The Waiting Room

July 31 – SNÕÕPER @ Reverb

Aug. 3 – Orville Peck @ The Admiral

Aug. 3 – Shiner @ Reverb

Aug. 7 – Cults @ The Waiting Room

Aug. 9-10 – Outlandia Music Festival @ Falconwood

Aug. 15 – PACKS @ The Slowdown

Aug. 17 — Petfest @ Petshop Gallery

Aug. 19 – King Buzzo @ The Slowdown

Sept. 5 – A Giant Dog @ Reverb

Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown

Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room

Sept. 22 — Bright Eyes @ Steelhouse

Sept. 24 – Why? @ The Slowdown

Sept. 25 – Descendents @ The Admiral

Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro

Oct. 4 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Reverb

Oct. 4 – Turnover @ The Slowdown

Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown

Oct. 16 – Mdou Moctar @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 18-19 – Cursive @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 22 – Psychedelic Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Astro

Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb

Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown

Am I missing something? Let me know…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.