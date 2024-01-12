Clarence Tilton, B.B. Sledge tonight at Slowdown, Jr… POSTPONED…

Clarence Tilton at the Parkwood Lane Bluegrass Festival, Sept. 7, 2019. The band has postponed tonight’s show at Slowdown, Jr.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Considering what’s going on outside right now, you can’t blame local music venues for not booking a whole lot of shows in the dead of winter. Very few people are going to venture out into this Arctic hell to see a rock band. And god help any band traveling on the interstates.

Anyway, there is a show happening tonight — Omaha-based indie alt-country band Clarence Tilton headlines at Slowdown Jr. The band has been pretty active over the past months and even recently hired a publicist, so something must be up. They’re my favorite country band from Nebraska. The elusive B.B. Sledge opens this show. I say “elusive” because I’ve been meaning to catch their set most of last year and have missed them for one reason or another. The band includes Daniel Knapp of Son, Ambulance fame (Joe’s brother) .

Tonight’s Clarence Tilton show has wisely been postponed until March 2. If you’re going out this weekend, you may want to call ahead or check the venue’s socials to make sure whatever it is you are planning to do is still happening.

It’s an 8 p.m. show, so by then the streets could be cleaned up and drivable (though it’ll still be 20-below-zero windchill). $15 .

That is all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments. Stay warm and have a great weekend…

