Soccer Mommy returns to The Waiting Room tonight w/Pool Kids…

Soccer Mommy at The Waiting Room Nov. 7, 2021. The band returns tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, look what we have here – a touring indie show tonight at The Waiting Room!

It’s the return of Nashville’s Soccer Mommy a.k.a. Sophia Regina Allison and her band. She’s part of indie’s latest wave that just happens to be dominated by women singer/songwriters, such as Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, boygenius artists (Phoebe, Julian Baker, Lucy Dacus), Tomberlin, Big Thief, Indigo De Souza, Blondshell, the list is endless.

Her latest LP is 2022’s Sometimes, Forever (Loma Vista Records); her breakthrough was 2020’s Color Theory, released just before the country was enveloped by Covid-19, and for many it ended up being their “Covid album” thanks to singles like “Circle the Drain” and “Yellow is the Color of Her Eyes.” They just recorded a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak up the Sun,” which you’ll likely hear tonight toward the end of her set.

Ironically, Soccer Mommy’s Nov. 7, 2021 show was my first show back to The Waiting Room after the pandemic. The band has made Omaha a regular tour stop, playing at Reverb back in September 2017 and October 2018 (when Sophia succumbed to Lazy-i’s Ten Questions treatment (which, btw, is coming back soon)).

Opening act, Tallahassee’s Pool Kids, are a natural compliment to Soccer Mommy based on their 2022 self-titled debut on Skeletal Lightning. They have a new EP, POOL, released at the end of June. 8 p.m., $40.

<a href="https://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/soak-up-the-sun">Soak Up The Sun by soccer mommy</a>

<a href="https://poolkidsband.bandcamp.com/album/pool-kids">Pool Kids by Pool Kids</a>

* * *

