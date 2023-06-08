Mystery solved; Indian Caves, AYGAMG tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A follow-up to yesterday’s post — The Blindspot is a new all-ages venue just getting off the ground located somewhere around 20th and St. Mary’s. Co-owned by Morgan Goldsberry and Cameron Leininger, the space has already hosted a “test run” show and has a hardcore show headlined by Zero Function slated for June 20.

Information about shows will be posted on their instagram stories ( @deadzeppelin and @whistletest ). Goldsberry says she’s been going to shows for nearly 12 years and looks at Blindspot as a way to give back to the DIY community. Like all local DIY shows, you’ll have to reach out to her or Leininger for the venue’s exact address. Watch for their flyers. I’ll also be hyping their indie shows when I’m aware of them, like the Pardoner show happening at Blindspot July 3.

It’s nice to see a new crop of promoters working with touring indie acts, promoters who are booking bands that they actually want to see.

. 0 0 0 .

Speaking of shows, All Young Girls Are Machine Guns is headlining a show tonight at Pageturners Lounge with opener Indian Caves. It’s listed with a 7 p.m. start time and is free, though $10 donation is suggested.

* * *

