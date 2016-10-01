Ochoa, Steady Wells, Violenteer, Leafblower Saturday; Duma, Guster Sunday…

Violenteer at The Slowdown, May 4, 2022. The band plays at Reverb Lounge Saturday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here comes the weekend. Try as I might, I couldn’t find a single thing to do tonight show-wise, though Saturday is packed. It’s usually the other way around. So, here’s the line-up.

Friday night is a wasteland. Go to a movie.

Saturday you’ve got options.

Our old pals Oquoa are headlining at fabulous O’Leaver’s Saturday night, no doubt still playing songs from they 2019 LP Timesquares. It’s indie awash in shoe-gaze awash in frontman Max Holmquist’s brassy tenor voice. Joining them on the bill are Steady Wells featuring Jordan Smith of Twinsmith. Singer/songwriter Alexis DeBoer, whose vocal style is more than a little reminiscent of Angel Olson, opens the show at 9 p.m. $10.

<a href="https://oquoa.bandcamp.com/album/timesquares">Timesquares by oquoa</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Meanwhile, across town at Reverb Lounge in Benson, Violenteer headlines a three-band bill Saturday night that includes the band Glow and Max Trax Records artist Leafblower. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://leafblowermusic.bandcamp.com/album/yes-men-b-w-still-lazy-after-all-these-beers">Yes Men b/w Still Lazy After All These Beers by Leafblower</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Just around the corner at The Waiting Room, gothy industrial instrumental band Lucida Dark headlines a bill that includes Minor Movements, metal monsters Living Conditions and hot new indie sensation Bug Heaven. 8 p.m. $15.

<a href="https://lucidadark.bandcamp.com/album/ordiri">Ordiri by Lucida Dark</a>

. 0 0 0 .

And now for something completely different…

Sunday night, The Slowdown is hosting Kenyan-Ugandan industrial grindcore/noise act Duma. Their music is brutally heavy, downright punishing. Just listening to the below track makes me jittery and anxious. Imagine how it’ll sound live. Opening is Masma Dream World, the solo recording project of multi-disciplinary artist/healer Devi Mambouka. Kicking things off is Nebraska’s own leather-clad noise gimp Plack Blague. $20, 8 p.m. In the front room.

<a href="https://nyegenyegetapes.bandcamp.com/album/duma">Duma by Duma</a>

. 0 0 0 .

If noise ain’t your thing, our old pals Guster are back in town, this time at The Admiral (a.k.a. Sokol Auditorium). I still remember seeing them play at the old Ranch Bowl back in 1999 when they were just getting going (Here’s a fun Lazy-i interview from back in the day). Not sure what brings them back to Omaha as they don’t have new material coming out (that I know of). Still, should be a great show. Chicago band Ratboys opens at 7 p.m. $30 or $75 balcony.

<a href="https://guster.bandcamp.com/album/lost-and-gone-forever">Lost and Gone Forever by Guster</a>

<a href="https://ratboys.bandcamp.com/album/happy-birthday-ratboy-2">Happy Birthday, Ratboy by Ratboys</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

