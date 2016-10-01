Brad Hoshaw homecoming show tonight at Benson Theatre; Dehd, Exum at The Slowdown…

At Hoshaw’s Corner, from left, Matt Whipkey, Vern Fergesen and Brad Hoshaw. Hoshaw returns to Benson tonight at the Benson Theatre with the 7 Deadlies.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s a busy Thursday.

Singer/songwriter Brad Hoshaw high-tailed it to California a few years ago conceivably to chase fame and fortune. Well, he’s back in Omaha tonight for one performance at the Benson Theatre, performing alongside his band, The 7 Deadlies.

No doubt he’ll be playing songs off his latest self-released album, 2021’s Living on a Sliver, as well as his greatest hits off Funeral Guns and his 2009 self-titled breakthrough LP. It’ll be like an episode of VH-1 Storytellers! And this will be my first opportunity to step inside the new Benson Theatre. Exciting!

Tickets are still available for $15 from his website, though I have to believe they’re also taking money at the door? If you’re going, the safe bet is to buy online now. Show starts at 7 p.m.

<a href="https://bradhoshaw.bandcamp.com/album/living-on-a-sliver">Living On A Sliver by Brad Hoshaw</a>

Also later tonight, Chicago indie rock trio Dehd headlines at The Slowdown. The band’s latest, Blue Skies (2022, Fat Possum), includes breakthrough single “Bad Love,” which is on heavy rotation on Sirius XMU. Frontwoman Emily Kempf sounds like a cross between Karen O and Sheer Mag’s Tina Halladay on indie rock songs that border on surf thanks to that echoing, twangy, reverb-heavy guitar.

Opener Exum is former San Francisco 49’r Antone Exum. He toured last year with Alex G and now has this Dehd slot, supporting a couple albums of his own infectious indie pop reminiscent of Twin Shadow. Garst opens at 9 p.m. This one’s in the big room, $25.

<a href="https://dehdforever.bandcamp.com/album/blue-skies">Blue Skies by DEHD</a>

<a href="https://exum.bandcamp.com/album/xardinal-coffee">Xardinal Coffee by EXUM</a>

* * *

