And so, the weekend; new Ethan Jones, Problems…

The big finale at the Omaha Girls Rock! 2013 summer camp showcase. the 2022 Headliner Showcase is Saturday afternoon at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There were no updates this past week because there was nothing to “update” about. Actually, there was a Japanese Breakfast/Linda Lindas show on Tuesday that I forgot about, having just seen JB at Maha. I was more interested in the Linda Lindas set, and saw more buzz about that band on the socials afterward. Good for them.

There are, of course, no indie shows scheduled this weekend, either.

In a nutshell, 1% is doing a country show outside in their “Waiting Room Outdoors” space on Military Ave Saturday night. The Slowdown has an Omaha Girls Rock! event Saturday afternoon at 4, which is always fun. Go out and support the next generation of rockers. The Sydney has a funk organ trio playing Saturday night called Swell Gibson as part of Benson Soul Society night.

A couple things to listen to and buy:

Ethan Jones (ex-Ladyfinger) released a new album last week, Believes in Nothing and Falls for Everything. It’s his first full-length since the COVID-powered McMcCartney album back in 2020. This one also was almost entirely created by Jones, though he had a little help from some friends. Bedroom-fueled garage rock with a psych overhang. Very noisy. Check it.

<a href="https://ethanjones.bandcamp.com/album/ethan-jones-believes-in-nothing-and-falls-for-everything">Ethan Jones Believes in Nothing and Falls for Everything by Ethan Jones</a>

Problems a.k.a. Darren Keen has a new track out called “Starting Over” featuring Kindora on vocals and it’s infectious. check it.

<a href="https://houseoffeelingsrecords.bandcamp.com/track/starting-over-feat-kindora">Starting Over (feat. Kindora) by PROBLEMS</a>

That’s all I got. It’s been slim pickings for indie shows and looking at the 1% and Slowdown calendars, we’re in for a long summer other than the big three festivals (Maha, Outlandia, Petfest) as most of our favorite indie bands are keeping Nebraska off their tour schedules for reasons we’ll never know. It certainly isn’t due to a lack of venues…

Have a great weekend.

