Construction woes hamper Admiral; Bright Eyes on Colbert, new Kasher; Mogwai, Nina Nastasia, Hayes Carll, Mom Rock tonight…

Mogwai at The Slowdown May 11, 2009. The band plays at The Waiting Room tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yesterday The Admiral Theater — formerly known as Sokol Auditorium — posted on Facebook a video of flood waters in the building’s basement (which they say had since been cleaned up) along with an apology for having to move shows due to falling behind on construction targets. They blamed supply chain issues and constructions hurdles.

Among the shows that have been moved from the Admiral to other venues or rescheduled are Mat Kearney, Tech N9n3, Dance Gavin Dance, Alec Benjamin, Ashley McBryde, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they’ll finish construction before the May 28 Belle & Sebastian show, which is slated to be my reintroduction to the remodeled venue…

Speaking of upcoming shows at the Admiral, did you catch Bright Eyes last night on Stephen Colbert? Can we expect Conor to lay down these funky dance moves when he comes to the Admiral July 2 and 3?

Cursive’s Tim Kasher yesterday dropped another video single from his upcoming new album, Middling Age, out tomorrow on 15 Passenger Records. Here’s “What Are We Doing”…

Three shows tonight.

Mogwai brings its tour to The Waiting Room in support of their latest, As the Love Continues (Temporary Residence, 2021). The Scottish band is known for their mind-bending (and ear-bleeding) feedback-drenched instrumentals. According to previous setlists from this tour, expect to hear half the songs from the new album along with a few chestnuts (like “Like Herod” from their debut album during the encore). Opening for Mogwai is LA chamber folk artist and label mate Nina Nastasia, whose latest, Riderless Horse, was produced by Steve Albini and is slated for release in July. $28, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://mogwai.bandcamp.com/album/as-the-love-continues">As The Love Continues by Mogwai</a>

<a href="https://ninanastasia.bandcamp.com/album/riderless-horse">Riderless Horse by Nina Nastasia</a>

Also tonight, country singer/songwriter Hayes Carll headlines at The Slowdown. Caleb Caudle opens at 8 p.m. $25.

Meanwhile, over at Reverb, LA by way of Boston pop-punk/emo act Mom Rock headlines. Honey Creek opens at 8 p.m.

<a href="https://momrockofficial.bandcamp.com/album/a-song-with-a-happy-end-ep">a song with a happy end EP by Mom Rock</a>

