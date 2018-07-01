Lazy-i Best of 2019 compilation CD track list; Bull Nettles, Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here it is, the annual Lazy-i Best of… comp CD. It’s become a much sought-after collector’s item by those eager to gather this annual assembly of the best of the best stuff I’ve listened to and/or written about over the past year in Lazy-i and/or The Reader. I’ve been sending out these comps since ’94, first as cassettes, then switching over to Compact Discs in ’99. They’re time capsules of the year that was in indie music, both nationally and locally.

I count only six tracks this year with local connections — the fewest local tracks I’ve gathered for any previous collection. What’s it mean? Find out in when you read the 2019 Music Year in Review article in The Reader, which hits the stands in January (but will be online at thereader.com and Lazy-i.com by the end of the year).

Anyway, here’s the 2019 Best of Lazy-i CD tracklist:

1. “Skin Game” – DIIV, from Deceiver (Captured Tracks)

2. “Summer Girl” – HAIM, single (Columbia)

3. “Seventeen” – Sharon Van Etten, from Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar)

4. “Can’t Calm Down” – Hand Habits, from Placeholder (Saddle Creek)

5. “Communication” – Disq, single (Saddle Creek)

6. “Bad Idea!” – Girl in Red, single (AWAL)

7. “Stick N Poke” – Palehound, from Black Friday (Polyvinly)

8. “Try Not to Hang on So Hard” – Young Guv, from GUV II (Run for Cover)

9. “Weird Ways” – Strand of Oaks, from Eraserland (Dead Oceans)

10. “Turn to Hate” – Orville Peck, from Pony (Sub Pop)

11. “Moments and Whatnot” – Lloyd Cole, from Guesswork (Edel)

12. “Little Trouble” – Better Oblivion Community Center, single (Dead Oceans)

13. “Yellow Jacket Blues” – Simon Joyner, from Pocket Moon (Grapefruit)

14. “Mr. President” – Prettiest Eyes, from Volume 3 (Castle Face)

15. “In Degrees (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” – Foals, single (Warner)

16. “All My Happiness is Gone” – Purple Mountains, from self-titled debut (Drag City)

17. “Hang On” – Uh Oh, from Stay Close (Ghost Light)

18. “You Got the Coast” – Left is West, from How to Be Happy Without Even Trying (self-release)

Want a copy of the CD? Enter to win one in the annual drawing! To enter, send me an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com. Hurry, contest deadline is Monday, Jan. 6, at midnight.

If you just want to listen to the collection, the CD’s playlist is now available in Spotify. Simply click the link or search “Lazy-i” in Spotify and you’ll find it along with a few from past years, too. Thanks as always to design genius Donovan Beery (eleven19.com), who’s been putting together the CD sleeves since 2000!

There are a couple post-X-Mas shows happening tonight…

At Reverb Lounge it’s the debut of new Omaha Americana act Bull Nettles, a band featuring Doug Kabourek (Fizzle Like a Flood), Travis Linn (Black Squirrels) and Steve Vincik (Township and Range). Joining them is The Broke Loose. $7, 9 p.m.

Also tonight, Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship opens for Jump the Tiger at Slowdown Jr. (JtT will be playing an all-covers set). Sack of Lions opens at 8 p.m. $10.

<a href="http://noahsarkwasaspaceship.bandcamp.com/album/three">THREE by Noah’s Ark Was A Spaceship</a>

