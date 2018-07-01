Clarence Tilton, Stephen Sheehan, Oquoa, Mitch Gettman tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

‘Twas the night before the night before Christmas, and all through the town, three shows to choose from, because we know you’ll be around…

…and most of you/us don’t have to get up tomorrow morning for work. So…

Over at The Waiting Room it’s the Drive for the Heart Ministry. The annual event raises money for the Heart Ministry Center, an organization that assists people with life’s basic necessities. Headlining tonight’s benefit is Omaha alt-country band extraordinaire Clarence Tilton. Joining them are Stephen Sheehan (ex-Digital Sex, The World) and his band, Andrew Bailie and Dan Olsen from Sack of Lions. Tickets are $10 or a minimum 3-item donation (stuff like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo and deodorant). Music starts at 8 p.m.

<a href="http://stephensheehan.bandcamp.com/track/less-and-less-single-mix">Less and Less (single mix) by stephen sheehan</a>

Also tonight, Slowdown Jr. is hosting Oquoa (that’s right, Roger Lewis is back for the holidays). Joining them are Mesonjixx and Tonina. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://oquoa.bandcamp.com/album/timesquares">Timesquares by oquoa</a>

Finally, Mitch Gettman is hosting something he’s calling “A Decade of Obscurity,” at Cedar, 8726 Countryside Plaza. It’s three hours of Mitch. No price listed, but it starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="http://mitchgettman.bandcamp.com/track/if-u-dont-kno-by-now-ur-probly-never-gunna-anyhow">If U Don’t Kno By Now (Ur Probly Never Gunna Anyhow) by Mitch Gettman</a>

And that’s going to do it until after Christmas. Most bars are going to be open Christmas Eve, but many will be closed Christmas Day. Your best bet is to call ahead (or get loaded at home).

Have a fabulous holiday…!

* * *

