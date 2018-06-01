Lupines, Unexplained Death, Hobbyist, Solid Goldberg Saturday; Clan of Xymox Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

So… we have, what, a thousand venues with more coming every day and there’s nothing going on tonight — on a Friday night? Well, that’s the deal when it comes to indie music in a town that used to be known for its indie music.

Ah well…

Onward to Saturday night where there’s a couple hot shows.

Down at fabulous O’Leaver’s arguably the best garage rock band in Omaha, The Lupines, plays with Unexplained Death, the new punk-ish project by Matt Whipkey and his band. Minne Lussa (Matt Rutledge singing in French!) opens at 10 p.m. $7.

<a href="http://minnelussa.bandcamp.com/album/ukigumo-floating-clouds">Ukigumo (Floating Clouds) by Minne Lussa</a>

Meanwhile, over at The Brothers Lounge, Kansas City rock duo Hobbyist plays with the legendary Solid Goldberg. Effluvium opens at 9 p.m. $5.

<a href="http://hobbyist.bandcamp.com/album/sonic-cramps">Sonic Cramps by Hobbyist</a>

Sunday night you’ve got a pretty big touring show — Clan of Xymox at The Waiting Room. This band, which recorded on the 4AD label back when it was impressive to be on the 4AD label, is still kicking with at least one original member, frontman Ronny Moorings. Chicago’s The Bellwether Syndicate opens at 8 p.m. $20.

<a href="http://clanofxymox.bandcamp.com/album/days-of-black">Days Of Black by Clan Of Xymox</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

