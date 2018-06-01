Little Steven, Chris Isaak, No Thanks, Ben Keelan-White tonight; Child of Night, Shanghai Beach, Young Guv, Tony Molina, Grapetooth, Hall of Fame Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Crazy weekend backloaded with a very busy Sunday night line-up. We’ll get there.

First, tonight is the annual Memorial Park Concert, this year featuring Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul and Chris Isaak — a step up over the usual thread-bare ’70s heritage acts booked in the past. I’m not a Little Steven fan (the only song I know by him is the cheesy “I’m not gonna play Sun City” MTV song) and I only know two Isaak songs, so like most folks, I’ll be there for the fireworks. Have fun. Stay off my lawn.

Getting out of my neighborhood after the annual fiasco can be a challenge, but if I’m able, there’s a couple shows tonight.

At The Brothers Lounge, No Thanks plays with KC punkers Red Kate and opener The Natural States. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://no-thanks.bandcamp.com/album/the-trial">The Trial by No Thanks</a>

Meanwhile, down at fabulous O’Leaver’s there’s a songwriters’ showcase with Those Far Out Arrow’s Ben Keelan-White, Hussies’ Tom Bartolmei, Andy Holmes and Mark Johnson. $5, 10 p.m.

Saturday night is looking mighty thin from an indie perspective. If you know something, say something.

Then comes Sunday night and four shows/events.

The first is the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony being held at the Ramada Inn at 3321 So. 72nd St. Among the dozen inductees is legendary bassist Dereck Higgins (Digital Sex, R.A.F., a million other projects). Nine inductees will be performing at the program, which starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The Sydney in Benson is hosting a couple nationally touring dark-synth acts Sunday night headlined by Columbus, Ohio, act Child of Night and Brooklyn’s Shanghai Beach. Omaha legend Solid Goldberg (Why isn’t Dave in the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame?) and Lowercase Tres also are on the bill. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://shanghaibeach.bandcamp.com/track/did-you-get-everything-you-wanted">Did You Get Everything You Wanted? by Shanghai Beach</a>

Meanwhile, O’Leaver’s has a heavy-duty line-up Sunday evening for an early show that starts at 6 p.m. The headliner is Young Guv, the project of Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook. Cook plays power-pop summer-of-love psych rock, gorgeous and catchy. Also on the bill is Slumberland Records label mate Tony Molina. Add to that Nathan Ma, Dross and opener Putter & Co. and you have a veritable mini-festival for a mere $7.

<a href="http://youngguv.bandcamp.com/album/guv-i">GUV I by Young Guv</a>

Finally, with the College World Series finally over, The Slowdown is back hosting rock shows again. Sunday night they have Grapetooth in the front room, a pop project with Chris Bailoni and Twin Peaks’ Clay Frankel. Their 2018 debut was released on Polyvinyl. Also on the bill are James Swanberg and Jessica Hottman’s Sun Cycles. $16, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://grapetooth.bandcamp.com/album/grapetooth">Grapetooth by Grapetooth</a>

And that’s all I got. If I misssed your show put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

