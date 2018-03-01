Outer Spaces gets Document(ed); Blac Rabbit, Those Far Out Arrows tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Back in June 2016, I got a chance to see Baltimore band Outer Spaces at the now defunct Milk Run with a handful of other fans. The band had just released its debut LP, A Shedding Snake, on Don Giovanni Records, which ended up being one of my favorites that year.

This morning Saddle Creek Records announced that Outer Spaces will be receiving the “Document Series” treatment — i.e, the release of a 7-inch single, “Teapot” b/w “Children Love to Run” May 3.

Check out the A-side below and order your copy at the Saddle Creek Store.

<a href="http://outerspaces.bandcamp.com/album/teapot-1-b-w-children-love-to-run">Teapot #1 b/w Children Love to Run by Outer Spaces</a>

* * *

Rockaway Beach, NY, psych-rock band Blac Rabbit headlines tonight at Slowdown Jr. The 5-piece is led by identical twin brothers Amiri and Rahiem Taylor. They say their sound is influenced by The Beatles (what band’s isn’t?), and have covered Beatles tunes in the past, most notably at an event alongside Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr. But forget about the covers. The band’s original material is the reason to go see them tonight. Plus you get an opening set by our very own Those Far Out Arrows, who no doubt will be rolling out some new material. 8 p.m., $12.

<a href="http://blacrabbitband.bandcamp.com/track/seize-the-day">Seize the Day by Blac Rabbit</a>

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.