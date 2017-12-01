Women in Omaha’s indie music scene subject of ‘Invisible Histories’; Cucumber and the Suntans, Those Far Out Arrows tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here’s a project you have to check out:

Making Invisible Histories Visible is a summer history program run by Omaha Public Schools. According to the website it “gives students and teachers the chance to explore Omaha’s hidden history.”

Or, as Emily Brush who runs the program, put it: “Ninth grade students explore underrepresented history in Omaha and create short documentaries based on what they found.”

Well, what they found this summer was the role of women in Omaha’s indie music scene. “The project chose to highlight five core values that were present throughout the process; mentoring, representation, do-it-yourself (DIY) attitude, individuality and freedom,” says the project website. “The music industry, its past and present, is full of examples of sexual objectification, gender stereotypes and norms. This story serves to break that imagery and offer an alternative route to success that many women, particularly in Omaha, have chosen to take.”

Among those interviewed for the project were a handful of Nebraska music pioneers: Cami Rawlings Cavanaugh (Lavender Couch), Heidi Ore (Domestica, Mercy Rule), Jamie Pressnall (Park Ave., Tilly and the Wall), Jenn Bernard (Park Ave., Fortnight) and Jessica Mogis (ARC Studio).

In addition to discussing the struggles women faced as they made a mark in local music, the video also highlights Omaha’s indie and DIY scenes, including lots of discussion (and photos) of the ol’ Cog Factory and other venues.

The final documentary captures an important slice of Nebraska music history. Check out the video and supporting documents here.

Tonight at Brothers Lounge Tulsa bands Cucumber and the Sun Tans and The Earslips are joined with Those Far Out Arrows and Jason Steady. No price listed (but it’s probably $5), start time is 9 p.m.

<a href="http://theearslips.bandcamp.com/track/the-fortress-of-solitude">The Fortress of Solitude by The Earslips</a>

<a href="http://cucumberandthesuntans.bandcamp.com/album/accord-omn">Accord OmnÌ by Cucumber and The Suntans</a>

