‘Twas the night before for Maha; Thick Paint, Trap PS, RAF, Satchel Grande (RAICES benefit) tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’m listening to Aretha’s Spirit in the Dark (1970, Atlantic) as I type this. She’s one of those artists you just assumed would always be around…

Anyway, this late afternoon update is to hype that this is the last day to buy tickets to the Maha Music Festival before the day-of-show price hikes. Get on it. I’ll write more about Maha tomorrow.

There’s a few hot shows tonight leading into the weekend.

Tonight at The Brothers Lounge Thick Paint headlines a show that features LA’s Traps PS. Their new album, Chants, comes out tomorrow. If that weren’t enough, The Jim Schroeder Sextet opens at 10 p.m. $5.

<a href="http://trapsps.bandcamp.com/album/new-chants">New Chants by Traps PS</a>

Also this evening, seminal Omaha hardcore punk band R.A.F. plays in the beer garden at fabulous O’Leaver’s starting at 6 p.m. What will the neighbors say? $5.

And finally The Waiting Room tonight is hosting a benefit wherein all money raised will go to support families being separated at the border by providing funds for legal support by way of RAICES. Satchel Grande headlines. 7 p.m. $15.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.