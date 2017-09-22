New Luna; Wilco, Satchel Grande tonight; Naomi Punk; The Regulation, The Nadas Saturday; Secret Chiefs 3, Rev. Horton Heat Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Before we get started, Luna has two new albums out today, both are worth searching out in your local record store and/or Spotify. LP A Sentimental Education is a covers compilation and includes songs by The Cure, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, VU and more. The 6-song EP A Place of Greater Safety is all instrumentals, and is good, too, though I prefer tracks featuring vocalist Dean Wareham. Now will someone please get these folks to Omaha…

Now onto the weekend…

The big show is Wilco at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln. Philip Creamer opens at 7:30. The 1%’s website says tickets range from $40 to $60, though Ticketmaster is showing a range of $37 to $47.

If you’re stuck in Omaha tonight, Satchel Grande is playing at The Waiting Room. CJ Mills opens at 9 p.m. $8.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) Olympia punk trio Naomi Punk (Captured Tracks Records) headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s. No Thanks and FiFi NoNo open. $7, 10 p.m.

This is the first I’ve heard of The Regulation, who are playing Saturday night at Blackstone Meatball. I’m told by Sam Parker, who booked this show, that the band includes local fave Mitch Jordan. Listen to the track below and you’ll discover they’ve no doubt been influenced by Weezer. Good stuff. Good ol’ Relax, It’s Science opens. And it’s free! Starts at 10.

<a href="http://theregulation.bandcamp.com/album/the-regulation">The Regulation by The Regulation</a>

Also Saturday night, The Nadas return to The Waiting Room with Stonebelly. $15, 9 p.m.

Sunday art rock band Secret Chiefs 3, led by Trey Spruance of Mr. Bungle and Faith No More, plays at The Waiting Room. The illustrious Dereck Higgins opens at 8 p.m. $15.

And finally, The Reverend Horton Heat returns to The Slowdown’s big stage Sunday night. This four band-bill also includes Fishbone, Strung Out and Los Kung Fu Monkeys. It’s an early show — 7:30. $24Adv/$27DOS.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

