Wednesday (the band), Draag tonight at Slowdown… 

Wednesday plays tonight at Slowdown…

by Tim McMahan ,Lazy-i.com

Asheville 5-piece Wednesday, who plays tonight at Slowdown, was one of the dominant bands in indie rock last year with the release of Rat Saw God (Dead Oceans), a collection of story songs that keenly encapsulate North Carolina trailer-park life in tones of Southern shoegaze.

You couldn’t switch on Sirius XMU on your car satellite radio last year without hearing the album’s single, “Quarry.” That was fallowed by “Chosen to Deserve” and the booming “Hot Rotten Grass Smell.” Frontwoman Karly Hartzman has a voice reminiscent of Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, though the band’s sound is closer to acts like Momma and Horsegirl.

You may recognize Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman, who’s had a pretty successful solo career, signing to Anti- records after the release of his second album, Boat Songs. Lenderman has played on albums by Indigo De Souza and Waxahatchee.

This show has been on the radar since it was announced late last year. Draag, who I wrote about yesterday, opens the show in Slowdown’s main room at 8 p.m. $25.

<a href="https://wednesdayband.bandcamp.com/album/rat-saw-god">Rat Saw God by Wednesday</a>

Lean back into a 30+ minute documentary about Wednesday…

* * *

