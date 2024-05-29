Ten Questions with Draag (May 30 w/ Wednesday @ Slowdown)… 

Draag opens for Wednesday at The Slowdown May 30.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Despite their shoegaze collar, Los Angeles band Draag sonically reinvents a number of nostalgic influences to emerge with something wholly modern.

Fronted by singer/songwriter Adrian Acosta, the five-piece is rounded out by Jessica Huang (synth, vocals), Ray Montes (guitar), Nick Kelley (bass), and Eric Fabbro (drums). Their latest EP, Actually, the Quiet is Nice (2024, Julia’s War), is a sonic blur amidst a curtain of strobe lights, like a being wrapped in a warm blanket that has random needles woven into the fabric.

What makes Draag stand out amongst the current army of shoegaze bands is their reliance on breakneck, white-knuckle percussion. Sure, there’s plenty of drone (especially with the vocals, which are mostly indecipherable on first listen), but the tracks’ hammer beats owe as much to industrial and metal as the shoegaze masters who obviously influenced their sound, like My Bloody Valentine, Lush, etc.

<a href="https://draagdraag.bandcamp.com/album/actually-the-quiet-is-nice">Actually, the quiet is nice by Draag</a>

Draag should be a welcome contrast to tour headliner Wednesday – both bands play at The Slowdown tomorrow night (May 30). We caught up with Acosta and the rest of Draag and gave them the Ten Questions treatment. Here’s what they had to say.

1. What is your favorite album?

Currently: The Land of Rape and Honey by Ministry (1988, Sire)

<a href="https://ministryband.bandcamp.com/album/live-necronomicon-2">Live Necronomicon by Ministry</a>

2. What is your least favorite song?

I’d rather not say. Too close to home. I think some people we know personally are friends with this band whose music I hate.

3. What do you enjoy most about being in a band?

Making people feel something real.

4. What do you hate about being in a band?

The business side. It kind of sucks the fun out of it. Touring is chill, but the long drives in between can be very mentally challenging at times.

5. What is your favorite substance (legal or illegal)?

Caffeine & micro-dosing psilocybin.

6. In what city or town do you love to perform (and why)?

Seattle, Missoula & Chicago. Couldn’t pick one – those cities have very good energy to feed off of and everyone we met was polite.

7. What city or town did you have your worst gig (and why)?

Probably Portland, OR. The energy was off. It was more than likely our fault.

8. Are you able to support yourself through your music? If so, how long did it take to get there; if not, how do you pay your bills?

Absolutely not. We all have day jobs. Jessica is an occupational therapist, Ray is the manager for a weed company, Nick works for the post office, Eric is a graphic designer and I (Adrian) run a construction company.

9. What one profession other than music would you like to attempt; what one profession would you absolutely hate to do?

Adrian: Would love to work in production or coach a High School Basketball team. I don’t want to be a contractor anymore.

Ray: Carpentry. Would hate to work in parking enforcement.

Nick: A cobbler. Would hate to work at Home Depot.

Eric: Probably would want to attempt to be a zoologist cause I love animals and want to understand their intelligence and communication more. And would hate to be an advertising executive for a failing fast food company.

Jessica: Painter and interior designer. Job I’d hate to do would be in investment banking.

10. What stories have you heard about Omaha, Nebraska?

The Murder at Mystery Manor. I also hear the food is good, the people are great, alongside some very dynamic weather.

Draag plays with the band Wednesday at The Slowdown May 30. 8 p.m. start time, $25 DOS.

* * *

