Clarence Tilton album release show, #BFF tonight; Season to Risk Saturday…

Clarence Tilton at the Parkwood Lane Bluegrass Festival, Sept. 7, 2019. The band celebrates the release of their new album tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Omaha-based alt-country act Clarence Tilton has been working the release of their latest album, Queen of the Brawl, since the first single, “Fred’s Colt,” dropped last October. The song featured contributions by country music legend Marty Stuart.

A second single from the album, “Flyaway Cafe,” featuring Tanya Tucker’s daughter, Presley, dropped a month later. It wouldn’t be until April 4 before the full album was released, and now, tonight, we get the album release show for Queen of the Brawl at Reverb Lounge.

Homer’s Music’s MarQ Manner interviewed the band for The Reader (yes, The Reader is back, but only online), wherein they talk about the new album. You can read that interview here. What I’d love to know is how much the Tiltons have invested in this record, from talent to production to promotion, and if it’s all paying off beyond self-releasing a quality collection of country-flavored story-songs.

There’s a worn-leather ease to Queen that reflects a band so comfortable playing together it seems like they’ve always been here and will be around long after we’re gone, not unlike the Midwestern plains that spawned them. While the Weber brothers, Corey and Chris, continue to be the band’s center-point thanks to their stellar guitar-pickin’ skills, don’t forget Paul Novak, who also sings on a number of tracks (He wrote the second Tucker-contributed song, “Pretty Things”). In fact, glance the liner notes and you’ll see all three Tiltons have songwriting credits throughout.

Stylistically, the album vacillates between traditional country and ‘90s alt-country, with songs like “Sorrow and Sail,” and “Fred’s Colt” recalling my favorite alt-country act, The Silos. But more traditional C&W ultimately wins out. If the band really wanted to pressure-test this album with a die-hard country crowd they’d play a dance hall like Bushwacker’s, where two-steppin’ is required (at least when they’re not hosting hair-metal bands). Is there any better compliment for country music than a dance-floor full of scootin’?

Anyway, opening for Clarence Tilton tonight at Reverb is Turn Turn Turn. $10, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://clarencetiltonband.bandcamp.com/album/queen-of-the-brawl">Queen of the Brawl by Clarence Tilton</a>

BTW, it’s also the first Friday of the month and that means Benson First Friday. Galleries and other businesses throughout Benson will be displaying art from some of the area’s finest talent. That includes at Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple Street (right next to Legend Comics and Coffee), where we’re celebrating the opening of Nolan Tredway’s Alternate Plains. Come on by, check out this eye-popping art, have a drink and say hello. We’ll be there from 6 to 9 p.m.

The rest of the weekend is pretty light, at least when it comes to indie music.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) our old Kansas City friends Season to Risk plays at The Sydney in Benson. The band has been on the road in support of 1-800-MELTDOWN. Released last month on INIT Records, the record picks up right where they left off in the ‘90s. Latin-punk act Las Cruxes also is on the bill. The synth-and-drum duo Pagan Athletes opens the show at 9 p.m. $18.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.