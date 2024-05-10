Ten Questions: Horse Jumper of Love (@ The Sydney); Kamasi, PROBLEMS Sunday; CSS DJ set tonight…

Horse Jumper of Love plays Sunday night at The Sydney in Benson.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Hey it’s been awhile since we did the Lazy-i Ten Question survey, but it’s back!

Horse Jumper of Love is the name of a Boston indie rock trio came out of the box clearly influenced by ‘90s shoegaze acts like My Bloody Valentine. The band released its debut self-titled album in 2016 on Gawk Records but was quickly signed to sturdy mid-tier indie label Run For Cover Records for the 2019 follow-up, So Divine.

Their last full-length, Heartbreak Rules (2023, Run for Cover), was a shift toward more traditional indie, complete with acoustic guitars and pedal steel. Pitchfork gave the record a 7.1 rating, saying “At the band’s live shows, audience members sway side-to-side, caught in a state of hypnosis; Horse Jumper of Love cast a similar ambiance here.”

Judge Pitchfork’s accuracy this Sunday night when Horse Jumper of Love headlines at The Sydney in Benson. This show was originally slated for DIY space The Blindspot but (I guess) was moved (as it’s listed on The Sydney calendar page).

We gave the band the ol’ Ten Questions treatment and here’s what they had to say:

1. What is your favorite album?

Horse Jumper of Love: Old Ramon – Red House Painters

<a href="https://redhousepainters.bandcamp.com/album/old-ramon">Old Ramon by Red House Painters</a>



2. What is your least favorite song?

That song that goes “Because I’m Happy” by Pharrell

3. What do you enjoy most about being in a band?

Going around, doing things, meeting new people, staying busy, having an outlet, eating

4. What do you hate about being in a band?

Being judged by the audience

5. What is your favorite substance (legal or illegal)?

Chamomile tea, knocks me out every time

6. In what city or town do you love to perform (and why)?

Dublin Ireland and Glasgow Scotland. Nice People!

7. What city or town did you have your worst gig (and why)?

Any city where there is a merch-cut narc at the venue. It breaks our spirits!

8. Are you able to support yourself through your music? If so, how long did it take to get there; if not, how do you pay your bills?

No. We’ve worked many service jobs. We’ve been Pizza men, dog walkers, temps, construction workers, prep chefs, dishwashers, sold plasma etc

9. What one profession other than music would you like to attempt; what one profession would you absolutely hate to do?

I’d like to be a gardener, mail man, or a mechanic. I’d hate to be a test subject or a yuppie

10. What stories have you heard about Omaha, Nebraska?

There once was a ghost in Omaha

He rode on an old beat up Yamaha

With bugs in his head

He loved being dead

and his favorite song was Van Halen’s “Panama”

Horse Jumper of Love Plays with The Dirts and Western Haikus Sunday, May 12, at The Sydney in Benson. Showtime is 8 p.m., $15.

<a href="https://horsejumperoflove.bandcamp.com/album/gates-of-heaven-snake-eyes-again">Gates of Heaven / Snake Eyes (again) by Horse Jumper of Love</a>

So what else is going on this weekend?

Well, tonight amazing 2000s-era dance rock act CSS is doing a DJ set at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Who remembers “Let’s Make Love and Listen to Death from Above” or “Music is My Hot, Hot Sex”? Sure, we all do. This is bound to be an all night dance party, especially with WERDISBOND providing the opening DJ set. Buying advance tickets ($15) is highly recommended. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday night is a log-jam of shows.

There’s the aforementioned Horse Jumper of Love show at The Sydney.

Meanwhile, down at The Slowdown, jazz great Kamasi Washington returns to the main room. Surprised this hasn’t sold out yet. $37, 8 p.m.

Also Sunday afternoon, PROBLEMS (a.k.a. Darren Keen) is celebrating the release of Enter the Annals, out today on The Record Machine records. Joining him on the bill are Flesh Produce, Geno Beach and DJ Beetlebitch. This one starts at 2 p.m. – a matinee! — and is $15.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

