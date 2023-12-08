David Nance does Disintegration; Lodgings, Violenteer, Clarence Tilton tonight…

Lodgings plays tonight at The Sydney in Benson.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last Friday (maybe for Bandcamp Friday?) David Nance released his rendition of The Cure’s seminal 1989 album Disintegration, which he called Shameless Kiss, and which I’m listening to as I type this. As one local music aficionado and singer described it, it sounds like David Nance playing Disintegration. I’m sure there’s an interesting story behind it, and I’ll try to find out what it is before Nance’s upcoming gig with Icky Blossoms Dec. 26 at The Waiting Room… Until then, here’s a highlight:

<a href="https://davidnance.bandcamp.com/album/shameless-kiss">Shameless Kiss by David Nance</a>

Busy Friday, quiet rest of the weekend.

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Lodgings opens for Violenteer and Sun-Less Trio at The Sydney in Benson. It’s been too long since I’ve seen Lodgings, a band that includes Bryce Hotz on guitar/vocals, Eric Ernst on drums, Michael Laughlin on bass and the illustrious Steve Micek on guitar – or at least that’s who played on their 2019 album, Water Works, which was recorded and mixed by studio legend Steve Albini. I’m not sure who’s in the band these days. Let’s find out tonight! $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://lodgings.bandcamp.com/album/water-works">Water Works by Lodgings</a>

Also tonight, Omaha’s No. 1 alt country / country band, Clarence Tilton, headlines at The Waiting Room for a bill that also includes Watson & Co. and The Electroliners. Cowboy hat, boots, you know the drill. $10, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://clarencetiltonband.bandcamp.com/album/clarence-tilton-debut">Clarence Tilton – Debut by Clarence Tilton</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

