Ocie Elliott, Zachy tonight at Reverb Lounge…

Ocie Elliott plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

In this day and age, one of the best ways to get your music “out there” is to somehow get your songs on a television show. It’s one of the reasons Azure Ray became so popular as their songs were tailor-made for series like Grey’s Anatomy, where they’ve had a lot of pick up.

So has Ocie Elliott. The Canadian soft-rock indie duo of Jon Middleton and Sierra Lundy snagged two spots on episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. How that happened, I do not know, but it doesn’t hurt to have your music released on Nettwerk Music Group. Or the fact that your songs have the somber, lonely melodies that work so well in scenes where the young doctors and nurses are reflecting on either their wrecked lives or the wrecked life of a patient that recently passed while in their care.

Anyway, Ocie Elliott is playing tonight at Reverb Lounge. Zachy, a dude who really loves Bon Iver, opens at 8 p.m. $20.

<a href="https://ocieelliott.bandcamp.com/album/we-fall-in">We Fall In by Ocie Elliott</a>

