Show announcement imminent; garage-rock hero Ty Segall tonight at The Waiting Room…

Ty Segall at Sokol Underground, Feb. 10, 2013. Segall returns to The Waiting Room tonight.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Look for a special show announcement later this week, probably on Thursday. The mystery artist is a former frontman to a couple notable indie acts, and sax player. Keep watching Lazy-i for details.

Speaking of former indie frontmen, tonight at The Waiting Room, Ty Segall headlines. You’d have to go way back in his career to discover he was in the band Epsilons. Segall is better known for his solo work, which began with his self-titled studio album, released back in 2008 on Jon Dwyer’s Castle Face Records (and on cassette on Burger Records).

Segall and Dwyer (who fronts Coachwhips and Thee Oh Sees) have a lot in common sonically; Segall’s first solo record had the same raw, psych guitar sound, complete with Segall’s Dwyer-like megaphone vocals.

Fourteen studio albums followed. Through the years Segall refined his sound, vacilating between raw, gutteral noise and more nuanced glam, but always staying on the garage-psych-rock path. 2012’s Twins (Drag City Records) was the first time I heard Segall’s music as his band headlined a show at Sokol Underground with Digital Leather and Ex-Cult. From the review of that show:

“But the night’s centerpoint was Ty Segall and his band — a well-honed noise machine, easily the loudest thing I’ve heard on a stage in a few years. Playing songs off a number of his albums, including Twins and Slaughterhouse, Segall blazed through one monster rocker after another, leaving a wake of bleeding ears in front of the stacks. I stood on a chair along the wall and watched the crowd writhe in ecstasy to the knuckle-bleeding music.

“You got a sense that you were seeing this guy at the height of his power, still flying under the radar, ready to explode. Something tells me in the next few years Segall could blow up to become as big as Jack White. If it happens, we’ll look back at this show and say ‘I saw him back when he played Sokol Underground.’”

Well, Segall never quite reached Jack White level, but he’s persevered. Two years later he headlined in Omaha again, this time at The Waiting Room touring in support of Manipulator (Drag City). Then Segall and his band, Fuzz, rolled through town in 2022, playing The Slowdown with a then lesser-known David Nance Band. This time he was supporting III (In the Red Records), an album that honed his garage sound and replaced it with something that more closely resembled ‘70s heavy metal a la Montrose or Rainbow.

Tonight Segall returns to The Waiting Room supporting his latest, Three Bells (2024, Drag City), which, for my money, is the most mature-sounding album of his career. The record features a variety of guitar styles, combining acoustic with electric, always showcasing the full gamut of Segall’s amazing talent. He’s put away the megaphone as well, providing an unfettered, unfuzzed look at his rather groovy voice.

Opening tonight’s show for Segall is SF freak-rock duo Sharpie Smile, f.k.a. Kamikaze Palm Tree. 8 p.m., $26.

