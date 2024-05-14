Local Natives tonight @ Admiral; a glance at the touring indie calendar…
By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Tonight, LA-based indie band Local Natives headlines at The Admiral. They’ve been around nearly 20 years recording first for FrenchKiss and now for Loma Vista Records (since 2016). Who remembers their sold-out show at The Waiting Room in 2010? Were they going to be the next Arcade Fire? Not quite, but they haven’t done bad for themselves. Uwade, just in town last June opening for Fleet Foxes at Steelhouse Omaha, opens tonight at 8 p.m. $40.
Speaking of shows, One Percent Productions just announced the return of punk band X to The Waiting Room July 7, which got me thinking about the rest of the upcoming touring indie calendar. Here’s what I got through the summer months. Who am I missing?
- May 14 – Local Natives @ The Admiral
- May 18 – Samuel Locke Ward @ O’Leaver’s
- May 19 – The Chats @ The Slowdown
- May 22 – Social Distortion @ The Astro
- May 26 – Facet @ Reveb Lounge
- May 27 – Eric Bachmann @ Ming Toy Gallery
- May 27 – Flooding at Reverb Lounge
- May 30 – Wednesday @ The Slowdown
- June 4 – Cloud Nothings @ Reverb
- June 5 – Dead Horses @ Reverb
- June 9 – Lucinda Williams @ The Admiral
- June 10 – The Mars Volta @ The Admiral
- June 25 – French Cassettes @ The Slowdown
- July 7 – X @ The Waiting Room
- July 8 – The Baseball Project @ The Waiting Room
- July 15 – Etran de L’Air @ The Waiting Room
- July 19-20 – Grrrl Camp @ Falconwood
- July 31 – SNÕÕPER @ Reverb
- Aug. 3 – Orville Peck @ The Admiral
- Aug. 7 – Cults @ The Waiting Room
- Aug. 9-10 – Outlandia Music Festival @ Falconwood
- Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro
- Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb
* * *
Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.
