Local Natives tonight @ Admiral; a glance at the touring indie calendar…

Local Natives at the Maha Music Festival in 2014. The band plays tonight at The Admiral Theater.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight, LA-based indie band Local Natives headlines at The Admiral. They’ve been around nearly 20 years recording first for FrenchKiss and now for Loma Vista Records (since 2016). Who remembers their sold-out show at The Waiting Room in 2010? Were they going to be the next Arcade Fire? Not quite, but they haven’t done bad for themselves. Uwade, just in town last June opening for Fleet Foxes at Steelhouse Omaha, opens tonight at 8 p.m. $40.

<a href="https://localnativesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/violet-street">Violet Street by Local Natives</a>

Speaking of shows, One Percent Productions just announced the return of punk band X to The Waiting Room July 7, which got me thinking about the rest of the upcoming touring indie calendar. Here’s what I got through the summer months. Who am I missing?

May 14 – Local Natives @ The Admiral

May 18 – Samuel Locke Ward @ O’Leaver’s

May 19 – The Chats @ The Slowdown

May 22 – Social Distortion @ The Astro

May 26 – Facet @ Reveb Lounge

May 27 – Eric Bachmann @ Ming Toy Gallery

May 27 – Flooding at Reverb Lounge

May 30 – Wednesday @ The Slowdown

June 4 – Cloud Nothings @ Reverb

June 5 – Dead Horses @ Reverb

June 9 – Lucinda Williams @ The Admiral

June 10 – The Mars Volta @ The Admiral

June 25 – French Cassettes @ The Slowdown

July 7 – X @ The Waiting Room

July 8 – The Baseball Project @ The Waiting Room

July 15 – Etran de L’Air @ The Waiting Room

July 19-20 – Grrrl Camp @ Falconwood

July 31 – SNÕÕPER @ Reverb

Aug. 3 – Orville Peck @ The Admiral

Aug. 7 – Cults @ The Waiting Room

Aug. 9-10 – Outlandia Music Festival @ Falconwood

Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown

Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro

Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown

Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb

* * *

