Museum of Light, Healer tonight; Samuel Locke Ward, Vago Saturday; The Chats Sunday…

Aussie punkers The Chats play The Slowdown Sunday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The Sydney in Benson recently started to rev up its show calendar. They have rock shows every night this weekend, starting tonight with modern-day grunge band Museum of Light, straight from Seattle. If you were into the heavy grunge sound of the ‘90s, you’re in for a treat. Opening is our very own Healer, who brings the heavy on its own sonic terms. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://museumoflightband.bandcamp.com/album/horizon">Horizon by Museum Of Light</a>

Then tomorrow night (Saturday) at The Sydney, long-time Omaha rock band Vago celebrates both an album release show and their “final” show (according to the Sydney website). Singer/songwriter Jeremy Mercy open at 8 p.m. $10.

Meanwhile, across town at fabulous O’Leaver’s, Iowa City singer/songwriter Samuel Locke Ward headlines Saturday night. SLW has a long and storied career that includes performances with and alongside such acts as Violent Femmes, Mike Watt, Jad Fair, Joe Jack Talcum and local hero Simon Joyner. SLW released 2023’s Happy Hearts, a collaboration with Jad Fair, released on Kill Rock Stars. Opening this show is the debut of A/C Drips, a new local combo that includes Sean Pratt and Megan Siebe. This one is FREE and starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="https://jadfair1.bandcamp.com/album/destroy-all-monsters">Destroy All Monsters by Jad Fair & Samuel Locke Ward</a>

Finally Sunday night, Aussie punkers The Chats headlines in The Slowdown’s main room. Hailing from Sunshine Coast, the trio of Eamon Sandwith, Matt Boggis and Josh Hardy sound clearly influenced by the likes of Iggy Pop, Buzzcocks, The Ramones, you know the drill. The band records on their own Bargain Bin Records, which is actually a boutique label under the Universal umbrella, which explain why they get a half million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their latest is 2022’s Get Fucked (how very punk indeed).

Also on the bill is Brooklyn’s Dirty Fences, whose last full-length was 2017’s Goodbye Love (Greenway Records). Influences: Redd Kross, The MC5 and Johnny Thunders, their new stuff sounds more rock than punk. Opening the fun at 7 p.m. (early show!) is Charlotte, NC’s Paint Fumes. Their latest, 2023’s Real Romance, was released on Dig! Records. All this for a mere $30. Can you think of a better way to spend your Sunday night?

<a href="https://thechatslovebeer.bandcamp.com/album/get-this-in-ya">Get This In Ya by The Chats</a>

<a href="https://dirtyfences.bandcamp.com/album/afterworld-crazy">AFTERWORLD / CRAZY by Dirty Fences</a>

<a href="https://digpaintfumes.bandcamp.com/album/real-romancer">Real Romancer by Paint Fumes</a>

One last show: The Sydney is rounding out its weekend with a metal show featuring Cali noise band CNTS. Omaha noisemakers Nowhere and Oregon’s The Kronkmen also are on the bill. 9 p.m. $10.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

