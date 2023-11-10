Nordista Freeze, The Real Zebos tonight; Baroness, Henry Rollins spoken word Sunday…

Henry Rollins tells stories Sunday night at The Admiral.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Not much to speak of indie-music wise this weekend…

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, you’ve got Nordista Freeze on stage. Who is Nordista Freeze? Well, he’s a self-proclaimed Nashville psych-pop artist who’s played over 500 shows over the course of five years. Yep, sounds like another Sydney laptop-guy show. E Rawq opens at 9 p.m. $15.

<a href="https://nordistafreeze.bandcamp.com/album/big-sky-pipe-dream">Big Sky Pipe Dream by Nordista Freeze</a>

Meanwhile, Omaha pop-rock project The Real Zebos headlines on Slowdown’s main room stage tonight. Beachmont opens at 8. $20.

<a href="https://therealzebos.bandcamp.com/track/dead-to-me">DEAD TO ME by The Real Zebos</a>

Sunday, Southern indie metal band Baroness plays at The Waiting Room. The band has been releasing their albums on their own label, Abraxan Hymns, since 2015. Riffs and arena-rock harmonies abound. Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard open at 8 p.m. $35.

<a href="https://baroness.bandcamp.com/album/stone">STONE by Baroness</a>

Meanwhile, down at The Admiral Theater, hardcore punk legend Henry Rollins is doing a his spoken word show Sunday night. It’s a comedy set where he tells stories about life on the road. $40. This is a seated show and starts at 8 p.m.

<a href="https://comedydynamics.bandcamp.com/album/keep-talking-pal">Keep Talking, Pal by Henry Rollins</a>

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it on the schedule. Have a great weekend.

* * *

