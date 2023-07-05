Maha Festival goes food-truckless; Pons, Cat Piss tonight at The Sydney…

Brookyn rock band Pons plays at The Sydney in Benson tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The Maha Music Festival will look a lot different this year — its last year at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Food vendors will not be allowed within the festival compound. That means you’ll be on your own to get grub from the local restaurants located outside the festival grounds.

“There will be four new exit-only gates along 67th Street, opening right at the doorstep of several eateries — some even offering special Maha menus,” Maha said in a press release. “You can reenter the festival at any time; just keep your ticket handy to scan out and in.”

And don’t bring your food with you. Maha has set up picnic tables outside the main entrance so you can scarf down your dinner before going back inside.

Is this a bad thing or a good thing? Well, I’ve never partaken from Maha’s food vendors in the past (other than the beer vendors, that is, and they’ll still be on festival grounds), so I guess I don’t know what I’m missing. This could introduce a whole new crowd to Inner Rail Food Hall, which is somewhat hidden if you don’t know what you’re looking for. So in the end, it may be a good thing, that is if these restaurants staff up to handle the (potentially) larger patronage…

And in case you missed it, Maha is moving down to the Riverfront for 2024. I suspect the food trucks will be back for that one…

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson it’s Brooklyn “premier speed rock band” Pons. According to their bio: “Known for their dynamic swing and thunderous pulse, word of the band has quickly spread due to their unconventional and controversial approach to live performance, known as ‘body connection.’”

I see an affront on your personal space in your future… if you go. Also on the bill are Omaha’s premier speed rock band, Cat Piss. Western Haikus open the show at 9 p.m. $12.

<a href="https://ponsbandofficial.bandcamp.com/track/leave-me-to-my-work-2">LEAVE ME TO MY WORK by Pons</a>

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2023 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.